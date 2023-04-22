The BFA Comets traveled down Route 7 to visit the Middlebury Tigers on Saturday, April 22, and once Again Sierra Yates shut down the opponent, as the Comets rolled to a 17-0 win. Middlebury got a runner on first following the Comets first error of the season. Arleigh Richard promptly threw the runner out trying to steal. One walk and two K’s later and Yates got out of the inning. Yates finished the game with 0 runs allowed, 0 hits allowed, two walks and 12 strikeouts.
Offensively, the Comets scored in each of the first four innings. In the first Yates had a base hit and scored on Ava Hutchins single. In the second, Ruby Dasaro was safe on an error and came home to score on Amelia Weber’s first varsity homerun. In the third inning the Comets plated seven runs to open things up. Getting key hits in the inning were Cora Thomas, Molly Smith (Double), Yates, and Maddie Cary.
In the fourth inning the Comets tacked on another seven runs. Key hits in the fourth included Yates (four hits on the day) Hutchins, (two hits on the day), Dasaro (double), Makenna Hughes (triple), Bella Shuford, and Ava Harrison.
The Comets moved to 3-0 on the season as they prepare for a busy week next week. Besides games on Tuesday (at Spaulding), Thursday (home against MVU) and Saturday (home against Colchester), they also host their annual youth clinic for girls in grades three to eight. We're expecting between 40 to 50 girls for the five day camp. The Comets will do the coaching, the mentoring, and modeling for these young and potentially future Comets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.