For the third game in a row the Comets fell behind 1-0 and for the third game in a row the Comets found a way to victory, this time with a 6-3 win over St. Johnsbury, on May 5.
In the top of the first inning Molly Smith singled and Amelia Weber doubled to put runners on second and third but were unable to get a key hit to score any runs.
In the bottom of the first St. Johnsbury had two hits to score a run while Yates struck out three.
In the top of the second, the Comets wasted a walk to Haley Corey and a single by Maddie Carey as they continued to trail 1-0. In the bottom of the second Ruby Dasaro turned in a nifty double play to keep St. Johnsbury from scoring any runs
In the third inning, a Smith single was all the damage the Comets could muster.
In the Bottom of the third Yates struck out two batters to keep the score at 1-0.
In the fourth inning the Comets finally got on the scoreboard, as Ava Hutchins and Dasaro had leadoff hits. Corey then lined a screamer to short and Hutchins was doubled off. Carey, however, gave life to the the Comets with a double to score Dasaro and tie the game at one. Cora Thomas then hit a double to score Carey, and the Comets had their first lead of the game, 2-1.
In the fifth the Comets added another run on a Weber single and a St. Johnsbury error.
The Comets scored three more in the top of the sixth to increase the lead to 6-1. Corey led off with a walk, and she was sacrificed to second by Carey; Thomas, Smith, and Weber each hit a double to score three more runs.
St. Johnsbury did score two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but as she had done all day, Yates shut the door the rest of the way.
Yates stuck out at least two batters in every inning except the second and finished the day with 17 Strikeouts. Catcher Grace Burnor, in her second start of the season, worked well with Yates, and the two put on a stellar performance.
Next up for the Comets will be St. Johnsbury who will travel to St. Albans on Tuesday, May 9 for a 4:30 start at Collins Perley.
