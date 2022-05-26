Comets 13 CVU 0
Yates coming off a big win Wednesday night was back in the circle Thursday. She pitched four perfect innings getting 9 K's in the 13-0 win on Thursday, May 26. Ava Hutchins, brought up from the JV team, threw the final two innings and gave up only a bloop single to finish the game.
The Comets scored three runs in the top of the second with Haley Corey and Brilee Bourgeois getting key hits in the inning. In the fourth inning the Comets added five runs. Corey and Bourgeois were the catalysts once again getting hits to lead off the inning. Cora Thomas and Yates followed with doubles to get the Comets a comfortable 8-0 lead. The Comets added three more runs in the fifth. Thomas singled, Molly Smith doubled, Yates doubled again, Makenna Hughes followed with a single and the inning was capped off with a Kylie Neveau sac fly. The Comets added three more runs in the sixth with Thomas and Ella Reynolds providing big hits in the inning.
The Comets are now 15-0 and will travel south to visit Rutland on Saturday.
