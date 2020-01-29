HIGHGATE — The Lady T-Birds showed their grit on Wednesday evening, battling late in the third to earn a 3-2 win over NC/Lyndon.
MVU entered the third period up 2-1 after Brianna Jarvis netted the Thunderbirds’ first goal at 4:49 in the second, assisted by Elizabeth Laroche and Emily Airoldi.
NC/Lyndon got on the board at 9:45, but Laroche scored a goal of her own for the Thunderbirds at 12:48, assisted by Jarvis.
Lyndon knotted the score on a short-side power play goal with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Breezy Parent put the T-birds ahead at 9:50 with a shorthanded goal.
It was Caitlin Fortin’s first game assisting the team in place of Katie Campbell took a leave of absence for work.
“Caitlin played well in high school, and there aren’t many people who think the game better than she does. I always loved watching her play,” said Brian.
“She is going to be a good fill-in for Katie. They are both students of the game and can give a lot of knowledge to these girls.”
“It’s nice to get back to the high school team where I played. We’ve got a lot of talent, and I think the team is starting to click,” said Caitlin. “I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.
Coach Brian Fortin and his brother Adam were pleased with the team’s resilience.
“I’m happy that we were able to keep our composure and win that game with a shorthanded goal,” said Brian. “Breezy is about as clutch as it gets, and I was happy she was able to put that one in the net.”
Coach Adam tipped his hat to Abby Bessette’s work on defense.
“If I know we have to kill a penalty or get rid of the puck, I know we can trust Abby to do that. Breezy is clutch offensively, and Abby is the ultimate, shut-down defenseman.”
Parent and Bessette were equally relieved with the regulation win.
“I was ready to end the game with a W and go home,” said Parent, noting who’d been on the ice for six minutes without a break.
“We knew we needed to keep control in our zone and get it from the neutral zone to their zone as much as possible,” said Bessette.
MVU will face NC/Lyndon this Monday in a rescheduled away game.
“We’ve had a good rivalry with this team ever since my sister played. MVU lost to them in the playoffs her senior year, so she was happy to win this game on her assistant coaching debut.”
Wednesday’s game was set aside as the annual Pink Game, an event designated to raise money and awareness for cancer research.
Proceeds from donations and a ‘Chuck the Puck’ contest will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Bessette and Parent, the team captains, were responsible for organizing the pre-game ceremony.
“We wanted to recognize everyone who’s fought a battle with cancer,” said Bessette, “and we honored someone from our school who’s survived cancer.”