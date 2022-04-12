Students from Shedrick's Martial Arts Taekwondo School in St. Albans traveled to Hanover, MA, for the 2022 New England AAU National Qualifier over the weekend, winning several medals and a chance to compete at Nationals.
Medalists from Sheddrick's Martian Arts Taekwondo School:
Parker Gervais (9) Gold Medal in Forms & Silver Medal in Board Breaking
Clark Azur (12) Gold Medal in Forms & Silver Medal in Board Breaking
Hazel Starr (15) Bronze Medal in Forms & Gold Medal in Board Breaking
Cole Boyle (17) Gold Medal in Forms & Gold Medal in Board Breaking
Master Shedrick spoke of the students' success: "Placing at a National Qualifier means that the hard work they have put in has earned them a spot to compete in the 2022 National Championship at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Hazel, Cole, Clark, and Parker have all made it to this level by becoming involved in the martial arts at young ages and remaining dedicated to their training. As they have competed in local tournaments, they've built their skill sets and confidence, so now we move to the regional stage and beyond.
