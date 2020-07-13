ST. ALBANS — Sharks Swim Team coach Tom Koldys selected the folloiwing four swimmers as the Sharks of the Week and provided the descriptions of why each team member was selected.
The Messenger asked each swimmer to answer some questions about themselves.
Lily Foisy
Lily was selected for two reasons this week. First and foremost, she is a consistently hard-working swimmer who is always looking to improve. She also happens to be an exceptionally quiet person, so this year she has begun to communicate with us both in advance and more frequently regarding her specific swimming wants and needs by email. If that wasn’t enough, she also earned three personal best times (100 fly, 50 back, 100 breast) during our “Shark Meet” this week!
Ashley Foisy
Younger sister to Lily, Ashley has also been a consistently hard worker and a great listener. This year she’s off to a great start having also earned three personal best times (25 fly, breast, and free) at this week’s “Shark Meet.” Earning any personal best times is always an accomplishment, but it’s a particular accomplishment when talking about the shortest distance and events she has competed in for the 6 years already!
Mayve Dyke
Mayve is a first-year member of our swim team who is being recognized this week for how seamlessly she has worked herself into the culture of swimming and our team. She listens really well to instruction and swims her laps in practice with great intention, always working to incorporate better technique which requires mental stamina, physical stamina, and excellent proprioception. To put a bow on this week, Mayve also got a personal best in her 25 freestyle by dropping a substantial amount of time and successfully completing the 50 freestyle for the first time!
William Liese
William has always been consistently strong in practice, but earned the recognition this week specifically for his performance in our “Shark Meet.” He earned three personal best times (25 fly, back, and free) while managing to display a perfect balance of sportsmanship and competitiveness.
Lily Foisy Age: 14
Years in the program counting this year: 7
Favorite stroke to race: Butterfly
Favorite event to race:
The 200 IM (individual medley), or really any IM.
Favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim:
Elementary backstroke if I didn’t hit my head.
Greatest strength in the pool:
I like butterfly, so that’s probably a strength. I also do distance, which is good for points at leagues and states.
Why did you join swim team?
When I was seven, I asked my mom, but the season was almost over. So, I waited until I was eight. That was seven years ago, so I can’t remember why, but it might have been because of swim lessons.
Why do you come back?
First off, it’s fun! Most of my friends are on the team, and that’s the only place I can really see them. I also enjoy the swimming part.
Favorite part of practice: 25’s and IM’s
Favorite part of swim team:
The people, swimmers, and coaches. Most of my best friends are swimmers.
Favorite type of shark:
Great White, because I am one. (Coach’s Note: We traditionally have practice groupings designated by a species of shark that represents the group.)
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, in all.
Pro-tip: Don’t be afraid to race against someone, even if their times say they’re faster than you. That only leads to poor performance.
One thing about swim team that people in our community might not know:
Everyone thinks the 400 IM is hard, but when they try it, they realize it’s not completely bad.
Career highlight:
I took 2 minutes and 11 seconds off my combined (winter) times this past winter. That made them faster than even my summer times. (Coach’s Note: Lily swims with the Y team during the winter)
Annual Shark Awards:
I got the Hammerhead Shark award for giving 100% every day in 2017, and the Nurse Shark award in 2016 for giving substantial time and energy to the development of teammates.
Ashley Foisy Age: 10
Years have you been in the program: 6
Favorite stroke to race: Breaststroke
Favorite event to race: 100 IM (individual medley)
Favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim:
Trip Trap (freestyle arms and butterfly kicks)
Greatest strength in the pool: My muscles
Why did you join swim team?
I don’t remember, but my Mom probably made me.
Why do you come back?
Because the coaches are funny and nice.
Favorite part of practice: Dives
Favorite part of swim team: Meets
Favorite type of shark: Leopard Shark
Could you beat your parents in a race?
I can almost beat my mom in all strokes except breaststroke. I don’t know if I can beat my dad, but I probably can.
Pro-tip: Stay low in the water if you get cold.
One thing about swim team that people in our community might not know?
It’s sometimes hard but it’s always fun and they (coaches) play music.
Career highlight? I competed in my first 100IM at States last year.
Annual Shark Awards: I didn’t get any awards, but I got candy and ribbons!
Mayve Dyke Age: 9
Years have you been in the program: 1
Favorite stroke to race: Breaststroke
Favorite event to race: 100 Freestyle
Favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim: Bobbing
Greatest strength in the pool:
When someone is giving directions, I am listening carefully.
Why did you join swim team:
Because I love swimming and I took practice for it too.
Favorite part of practice:
In the middle when we are doing our strokes.
Favorite part of swim team: Swimming!
Favorite type of shark: Great White Shark
Could you beat your parents in a race?
I can beat my mom, but I haven’t raced my dad yet.
Pro-tip: Always kick your legs powerful but small.
One thing about swim team that people in our community might not know: We have the best teachers.
Career highlight:
I took swim lessons with Isaac (Bashaw), who is another awesome teacher.
William Liese Age: 10
Years have you been in the program: Six
Favorite stroke to race: Freestyle
Favorite event to race: Freestyle Relay
Favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim: Bobs
Greatest strength in the pool:
My dive isn’t great, but I can push hard and usually catch up with the other swimmers.
Why did you join swim team?
Because I love swimming and I can be with my friends.
Why do you come back?
So I can be with my friends.
Favorite part of practice: All of it
Favorite part of swim team in general: Warm-up
Favorite type of shark: Reef Shark
Could you beat your parents in a race?
Yes, both of them and all of the events.
Pro-tip: When you’re doing breaststroke, you have to kind of glide.
One thing about swim team that people in our community might not know?
Anyone can join the swim team; you don’t have to be the best swimmer.
Annual Shark Awards:
I won the Sand Tiger Sharks award for demonstrating the greatest all-around growth in 2019.