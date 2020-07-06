ST. ALBANS — The Sharks Swim team held their first “Shark Meet” this past week. The meet was designed this year to give swimmers a chance to both compete and measure their individual progress.
According to Sharks coaches, in prior years, the team would compete in two dual meets per week against other teams from the CVSL (Champlain Valley Swim League), and then culminate the season with a League Championship Meet and then a State Championship Meet which requires swimmers to meet or beat qualifying times in order to be entered into the meet.
Last week, all swimmers who could attend competed in all four individual events found in a typical dual meet (25/50 Butterfly, 25/50 Backstroke, 25/50 Breaststroke, 25/50 Freestyle).
The Sharks currently have 90 swimmers on the team, and the program is going very well as swimmers and coaches follow protocol put in place to ensure everyone is safe and has a fun summer in the pool.This week six Sharks Swim Team members were recognized by Messenger Sports as Sharks of the Week.
The Sharks of the Week segment was created to recognize Sharks’ Swim Team members who demonstrate dedication to the sport and to their teammates.
Coach Tom Koldys contributed the following information about his swimmers:
Chloee Hull, Hannah Hull, Linzi Adams-Brady, and Madlin Adams-Brady: These pairs of sisters are cousins, and they were selected as a group because of their effort and dedication to swimming and exercise over the first two weeks of the season.
While they are all part of the 8 a.m. practice group, they arrive for 7 a.m. and spend the hour walking the sidewalks of St. Albans until their practice begins.
Once at practice, there is never any question that these four are working as hard as they can, and in case that wasn’t enough, they come back each weekend for additional lap swimming on their own.
It also doesn’t hurt that you rarely see them without a smile, and they are all a delight to be around.
At the Shark Meet this week, Linzi got best times in the 50 fly, back, and breast.
Maddey got a best time in the 50 free while completing the 50 fly, back, and breast for the first time.
Hannah got best times in the 50 back and free, while completing the fly for the first time; Chloee was, unfortunately, unavailable for the meet.
Duffy Smith was selected for his leadership and work ethic during our first two weeks. He has consistently paid close attention to workouts and new distancing practices and has made the extra effort to help direct his teammates when needed. This also represents a large amount of growth from previous seasons in this regard.
At the Shark Meet this week, Duffy completed the 50 backstroke for the first time. He aged-up from 25-yard to 50-yard swims this year.
JF Comfort was selected for his all-around hard work and focus, along with the growth it represents from previous seasons. Specifically, JF has become a swimmer we can rely on to know what he needs to be doing and when he needs to be doing it, something that is highly valued when all swimmers aren’t swimming the same workout.
At the Shark Meet this week, JF completed the 50 back and free for the first time. He aged-up from 25-yard to 50 yard swims year.