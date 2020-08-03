ST. ALBANS — This week, three Sharks were recognized for their contributions to the Sharks Swim Team. It’s been a pleasure to share the Sharks of the Week with the community, and we wish all the Sharks a safe and happy summer!
Wyeth Haddock Age: 16
Years have you been in the program: 10
Favorite stroke to race: Definitely breaststroke, no question.
Favorite event to race: Either the 50 Breast or the 500 Free.
Favorite non-racing “stroke”: Bobs across the pool.
Greatest strength in the pool: I keep going, I don’t give up when I’m tired, and I just always try to push myself harder.
Why did you join swim team? I was like a fish as a kid, constantly in the water. My cousins also did it, so that definitely pushed me to some extent.
Why do you come back? I love swimming, and I always just want to keep getting better and better.
Favorite part of practice: The feeling after you’ve finished a really hard set.
Favorite part of swim team: States and states week. Also games of Sharks and Minnows.
Favorite type of shark: Mako Sharks.
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, I could beat them in a race in every single event. They are slow.
Pro-tip: I usually imagine that something is chasing me because usually a fast little child is, so that pushes me forward.
One thing about swim team that people in our community might not know? How hard it can be, but at the same time, how much fun it is.
Career highlight: I have quite a few, completing the 500 free for the first time, placing top ten a lot at states, especially that time I came third, or getting away from Dylan in a game of Sharks and Minnows, would all have to be up there.
Caitlin Frost Age: 10
Years have you been in the program: 1
Favorite stroke to race: Freestyle and Breaststroke
Favorite event to race: 25 Freestyle and 25 Breaststroke
Favorite non-racing “stroke”: Breaststroke
Greatest strength in the pool: I have a strong kick.
Why did you join swim team? I love swimming.
Favorite part of practice: I really love being in the water and swimming.
Favorite part of swim team: Meets. I like racing.
Favorite type of shark: Great White
Could you beat your parents in a race? Maybe. I don’t know which one, but breast or free.
Pro-tip: When the water is cold, jump in and start working hard and push through it!
One thing about swim team that people in our community might not know? We have a really fun team.
Career highlight: When I got two ribbons in a meet.
Nellie Smith Age: 9
Years have you been in the program: 4th or 5th year
Favorite stroke to race: Breaststroke
Favorite event to race: 25 Butterfly
Favorite non-racing “stroke”: Bobs
Greatest strength in the pool: My legs
Why did you join swim team? Because I had to, and it looked fun.
Why do you come back? Because I have to, and I have friends.
Favorite part of practice: Fun Friday (Coach’s Note: Pretty sure this is urban legend!)
Favorite part of swim team: Fun Friday
Favorite type of shark: Great White
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, in every event.
Pro-tip: Don’t drown, stay afloat.
Annual Shark Awards: I won the Megamouth Shark Award in 2018 for routinely being the most vocal supporter of my teammates.