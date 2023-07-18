Anna Brooks, age 8
How many years have you been in the program? Three
What’s your favorite stroke to race? Backstroke
What’s your favorite event to race? 100 yard Medley Relay
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Supporting my teammates.
Why did you join swim team? Because I was a good swimmer.
What’s your favorite part of practice? When we work on starts.
What’s your favorite part of swim team? Doing meets.
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes!
What’s your career highlight? Setting the pool record for the 50 yd backstroke at the distance meet last year.
Sharks coaches: Anna has had an amazing season so far. She has become a huge asset in our 8 and under group. She takes coaching direction well and works hard every practice.
Zach Harlow, age 10
How many years have you been in the program? Two
What’s your favorite stroke to race? Breaststroke
What is your favorite event to race? Medley relay
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Backstroke
Why did you join swim team? To do something in the summer, and I like to swim.
What’s your favorite part of practice? Starts
What’s your favorite part of swim team? Coaches and teammates
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes!
What’s your career highlight? Earning 29 points for the team and winning all my events in the Winooski meet.
Sharks coaches: Zach has shown impressive improvement this season. He works hard, is a great teammate and always has a smile on his face. We are excited to see him continue to excel and grow.
