Sage Driver, age 9
Sharks coaches: While Sage is new to our team this year, she’s certainly made herself at home. She’s a hard-working, kind, sociable person who has consistently improved while making it seem like she’s been around for years. Races happening in the grass, a line at the diving board, teams for water polo, and/or a game of sharks and minnows? Count Sage in. If there’s an opportunity to do something active with her teammates, you can be sure Sage will be there too, and we are pumped that we’ll have her for one more year of Reef Sharks!
Years in the program: 1
Favorite stroke to race: Freestyle
Favorite event to race: Relays
Favorite non-racing “stroke”: Bobs
Greatest strength in the pool: Pushing off the wall.
Why did you join swim team? Because my mom was a swimmer.
Favorite part of practice: Warm-ups
Favorite type of shark: Great White
Favorite part of swim team: The 1-meter diving board
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, both of them.
Pro-tip: When you dive, stay in a streamlined position.
What’s the best part of the new Hard’ack Pool? The waterslide
Wyeth Haddock, age 18
Sharks coaches: Wyeth is brought to you via longevity, camaraderie, hard work, and good ol’ being awesome. He's been a huge component of our Shark development program, Cat and Sharks, and when he isn’t training himself or helping others to train, he’s teaching lessons, lifeguarding, and smiling. Always smiling. Another big reason that Wyeth is being recognized as one of our final Sharks of the Week for this season is that it is/was his final season as a swimmer. This fall he heads off to the University of Connecticut (Go Huskies!!), and we all want to wish him the absolute best!
Years in the program: 12
Favorite stroke to race: Breaststroke
Favorite event to race: 50 Breast or 500 Free
Favorite non-racing “stroke”: Dolphin dives
Greatest strength in the pool: My flexed feet
Why did you join swim team? Because I loved being in the water and thought it would be fun to swim competitively, and because my cousin was swimming.
Why do you come back? I love getting up for 7 am! Seriously though, I just love swimming and being competitive and racing.
Favorite part of practice: Sympathy sets (Coaches note: 8x100 Fr on 1:30 or 1:45) and hard work days because you get out of the pool and feel really accomplished.
Favorite type of shark: Hammerhead
Favorite part of swim team: States (VSA Championship Meet)
Could you beat your parents in a race? Oh yeah, it wouldn’t even be close.
Pro-tip: If you want to successfully push the coaches in (after a win), push from the back and pull from the front.
What’s one thing about swim team that people in our community might not know? How much hitting the lane lines hurts.
Career highlight: Winning my first game of sharks and minnows.
What’s the best part of the new Hard’ack Pool? The wedges on the new starting blocks.
