Nora Tatro, age 14
Sharks coaches: Nora was selected for her record-setting performances in the pool and her support of our younger swimmers. So far this season, Nora has been one of several veteran swimmers to volunteer for a leadership role, helping our newest and youngest swimmers become accustomed to the organized chaos that's a swim meet and swim team in general. In the pool, Nora has continued to excel, twice breaking the Sharks 13-14 Girls 50-yard Backstroke record that she already held in only two attempts!
Years in the program: 6 years
Favorite stroke to race: Backstroke and Butterfly
Favorite event to race: 100-yard Backstroke.
Favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim? Double arm backstroke.
Greatest strength in the pool: Staying focused prior to races.
Why did you join swim team? I like swimming and getting to be with my friends.
Favorite part of practice: Playing water polo and sharks and minnows on Fridays.
Favorite part of swim team: The team environment.
Favorite type of shark: Reef shark
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, all of them.
Pro-tip: Don’t give up when the training gets hard.
One thing about swim team that people in our community might not know: Practice is sooo early.
Career highlight: Winning the state title twice.
Best part of the new Hard’ack Pool: The water slide and the new racing blocks.
Riley Grimes, age 10
Sharks coaches: Riley was selected, in part, due to her success in the pool over our first two meets, collecting 4 personal best times. The reason she first caught the eye of the coaching staff as a possible Shark of the Week candidate, however, was due to the obvious growth in both her effort and leadership day in and day out. As a senior member of the Reef Sharks (sharks under the age of 10) she has been a leader by modeling appropriate work ethic, attention, and sportsmanship while also taking time to help ensure those in her lane and the lanes around her are in the best position possible to maximize their training. The best part, she does it with a smile (usually) and in a manner that makes others want to follow.
Years in the program: 6
Favorite stroke to race: Butterfly
Favorite event to race: 25 yard Freestyle
Favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim: I just like to swim.
Greatest strength in the pool: Focusing on improvement.
Why did you join swim team? I was always the shark in the pool and wanted to get better at swimming and spend more time in the pool.
Favorite part of practice: Working on diving.
Favorite part of swim team: When you win and get to push the coaches in the pool.
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, but only my mom.
Pro-tip: Focus on just committing to the swim, it doesn’t matter how long or hard it is.
One thing about swim team people in our community might not know: How early you have to get up. I have to get up at 7:30 every summer morning!
Career highlight: The VSA State Championship meet every year.
Best part of the new Hard’ack Pool: The brand new wedges on the blocks.
