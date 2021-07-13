Mya Mcsweeney - Mya had intended to start the season as a member of our Cat Sharks group, practicing only 3 days per week with no meet participation. That's what she intended anyway. What she did was immediately jump in 5 days per week with our Reef Shark and then improved, again and again and again. This past week, she earned 4 personal bests (back and free on Tue; back and free on Thurs), while continuing to work hard and challenge her older teammates to improve as much as she has. Feeling fast? Come on down to the pool and Mya will gladly race you!
Name: Mya Mcsweeney Age: 5
How many years have you been part of the St. Albans Sharks? 1
What is your favorite stroke to race? Freestyle
What is your favorite event to race? 25 Free
What is your greatest strength in the pool? Kicking
Why did you join swim team? To learn more about swimming.
What is your favorite part of practice? Bobs
What is your favorite part of a swim meet? Racing
What is your favorite part of swim team in general? Friends and coaches
What is your favorite type of shark? Tiger
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, dad at freestyle.
Pro-tip: Push harder and kick harder
What is one thing about swim team that people in our community might not know? It’s hard work.
How does being a swimmer have an impact on the rest of your life?
It teaches me to work hard.
Zac Montagne Litchfield - Zac has been a consistently hard working swimmer for several years now, to the point where we constantly feel like he's several years older than he actually is. This past week, Zac also saw 4 personal bests (fly, back, breast on Tue; back again on Thurs). No doubt this is the result of both the fact that he strives to meet the intent of each workout we do, and the fact that he understands the nature of this cause and effect relationship
Name: Zachary ‘Zac’ Montagne Litchfield Age: 9
How many years have you been part of the St. Albans Sharks, counting this year? 4
What is your favorite stroke to race? Butterfly
What is your favorite event to race? 25 Fly, 50 Free, 100 IM (individual medley)
What is your favorite non-racing stroke to swim? Bobs
What is your greatest strength in the pool? I like swimming the butterfly because it’s fun! It makes me use my back and arm muscles A LOT!
Why did you join swim team? I love swimming, and I wanted to be able to race other swimmers.
Why do you come back? I like setting goals and being able to beat my times from the year before.
What is your favorite part of practice? I love jumping off the diving board!
What is your favorite part of a swim meet? I like watching my team race and cheering them on.
What is your favorite part of swim team in general? I really like racing kids from other teams.
What is your favorite type of shark? The Lemon Shark is cool because of the unique patterns and colors. I like them because they’re different from the others.
Could you beat your parents in a race? I would beat dad in all of them, but I don’t think I could beat mom in all events, maybe butterfly.
Pro-tip: If you win a swim meet at your home pool, we push the coaches in!
What is one thing about swim team, or being on a swim team, that people in our community might not know? Did you know we swim Monday-Friday way too early in the morning? Then on Tuesdays and Thursdays, we race at night.
How does being a swimmer have an impact on the rest of your life? It teaches you how hard work can make you better at anything!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.