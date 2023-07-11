Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Burlington VT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Vermont... Missisquoi River At East Berkshire affecting Franklin County. For the Missisquoi River...including East Berkshire...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missisquoi River at East Berkshire. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and some low lying roads will occur along the Missisquoi from Richford to Enosburg. Water will enter the yards of riverside homes in East Berkshire. At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and roadways will occur from Richford to Enosburg. Water will approach Route 118 at East Berkshire, and Route 105 between Enosburg Falls and East Berkshire. Yards will be flooded in East Berkshire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following counties, Clinton, Essex and Franklin. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties, Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 338 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Essex Junction, Plattsburgh International Airport, Plattsburgh, Burlington, South Burlington, Lake Placid, Burlington International Airport, Vergennes, Saranac Lake, Essex, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Moriah, Chazy, Saranac, Mooers, Altona, Rouses Point and Willsboro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest, and southern Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont, Addison, Orange and Washington. In northeast Vermont, Caledonia, Essex and Orleans. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Windsor. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 654 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Barre, Montpelier, Newport City, Lyndon, Middlebury, Morrisville, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Derby Center, Morristown, Morrisville Village, Worcester, Elmore, Hyde Park Village, Stowe, Hyde Park, Middlesex, Johnson Village, Waterbury and Wolcott. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, though the event has become mostly confined to main stem river flooding as the rainfall rates have decreased. River levels continue to respond and some dam releases will be taking place, which will affect streamflows. * WHERE...Vermont, and in northern New York, Essex, Clinton, and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen in parts of far northeastern New York and Vermont, with a strip of 6 to 9 inches along the spine of the Green Mountains. An additional 0.33 to 1.25 inches of rain is expected through today, tapering off this afternoon. Several rivers across Vermont are currently in flood, with the Winooski at Montpelier, Lamoille at Johnson, Mississquoi at North Troy, and Otter Creek at Center Rutland in major. A few additional rivers are expected to rise towards flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&