Aubree Bohannon and Levi Walters were each recognized as Sharks of the Week for the first week of the summer swim season with the Sharks Swim Team. 

Levi Walters, age 14

How many years have you been on the Sharks Swim Team? This is my first year.

What’s your favorite stroke to race? My favorite stroke is back stoke

What’s your favorite event to race? I like the medley relay.

What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? I don’t really know, but it’s probably swimming.

Why did you join swim team? I had a knee injury in February, and I was limited in activity for a while. I thought swimming could be fun and would get me in shape for basketball.

What’s your favorite part of practice? I really like hanging out with my teammates and learning how to do more techniques.

What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Honestly, it’s so new I like all of it.

Could you beat your parents in a race? I could beat my mom, but not my dad.

What’s your career highlight? I won my first backstroke heat on my first meet, which was fun.

Sharks coaches: Levi has an awesome attitude with a great work effort, and he is always willing to give 100 percent. In the first week, he has shown to be a huge asset to the team, and we're excited to witness his success throughout the season.

Aubree Bohannon, age 9

How many years have you been on the Sharks Swim Team? 1

What is your favorite stroke to race? Freestyle

What is your favorite event to race? Freestyle relay

What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Sit-dive

Why did you join swim team? It sounded fun, and some of my friends do swim too!

What’s your favorite part of practice? All of it!

What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Swim meets.

Could you beat your parents in a race? "Yesssss!"

What’s your career highlight? Setting my personal best, and getting to be Shark of the Week!

Sharks coaches: Aubree is a first year swimmer who has shown exceptional perseverance. She has greatly improved in her first week, and we look to forward to seeing what she can accomplish throughout the season.

