...The National Weather Service in Burlington VT has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Vermont...
Missisquoi River At East Berkshire affecting Franklin County.
For the Missisquoi River...including East Berkshire...Moderate
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Missisquoi River at East Berkshire.
* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields
and some low lying roads will occur along the Missisquoi from
Richford to Enosburg. Water will enter the yards of riverside
homes in East Berkshire.
At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and roadways
will occur from Richford to Enosburg. Water will approach Route
118 at East Berkshire, and Route 105 between Enosburg Falls and
East Berkshire. Yards will be flooded in East Berkshire.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.1 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following
counties, Clinton, Essex and Franklin. Portions of Vermont,
including the following counties, Addison, Chittenden, Franklin
and Grand Isle.
* WHEN...Until 1030 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 338 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Essex Junction, Plattsburgh International Airport,
Plattsburgh, Burlington, South Burlington, Lake Placid,
Burlington International Airport, Vergennes, Saranac Lake,
Essex, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Moriah, Chazy,
Saranac, Mooers, Altona, Rouses Point and Willsboro.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest, and southern
Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont,
Addison, Orange and Washington. In northeast Vermont, Caledonia,
Essex and Orleans. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden, Franklin and
Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Windsor.
* WHEN...Until 1030 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several
structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are
continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 654 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned
area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Barre, Montpelier, Newport City, Lyndon, Middlebury,
Morrisville, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Derby Center,
Morristown, Morrisville Village, Worcester, Elmore, Hyde Park
Village, Stowe, Hyde Park, Middlesex, Johnson Village,
Waterbury and Wolcott.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, though the event has become mostly confined to main stem
river flooding as the rainfall rates have decreased. River levels
continue to respond and some dam releases will be taking place,
which will affect streamflows.
* WHERE...Vermont, and in northern New York, Essex, Clinton, and
Franklin Counties.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are
possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen in parts of far
northeastern New York and Vermont, with a strip of 6 to 9
inches along the spine of the Green Mountains. An additional
0.33 to 1.25 inches of rain is expected through today,
tapering off this afternoon. Several rivers across Vermont
are currently in flood, with the Winooski at Montpelier,
Lamoille at Johnson, Mississquoi at North Troy, and Otter
Creek at Center Rutland in major. A few additional rivers are
expected to rise towards flood stage.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.