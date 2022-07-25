Fiona Davis, age 8
Sharks coaches: Fiona is Happy, bubbly, always smiling, always looking to include others, and always a positive, calming force on the team. She has a can-do attitude! So far this season, she’s been a key member of a very formidable eight-and-under relay team and a willing learner regarding new strokes and advanced techniques. To this point, she’s third in her age group in terms of points earned for the team and has a slew of personal bests to show for it.
Years in the program: 1 year
Favorite stroke to race: Freestyle / Backstroke
Favorite event to race: 100-yard Medley Relay
Favorite non-racing stroke: Streamline breathe to both sides
What is your greatest strength in the pool? I’m a good teammate
Why did you join swim team? I wanted to get better at swimming.
Favorite part of practice: 50 skips warmup
Favorite part of swim team: Making new friends
Could you beat your parents in a race? Well, no
Pro-tip: Try to focus on a stroke and get better at it.
What’s the best part of the new Hard’ack Pool? It has a slide, a diving board, and a kiddie pool!
Raelynne Bouchard, age 11
Sharks coaches: Raelynne is another Shark with a can-do attitude, but there’s some sly wit thrown into the mix this time. Raelynne is a long-time member of the team despite her age, and her presence and absence are always noted--in the best way! During a meet, when not working her hardest for a personal best, you can find her front and center for the pre-meet pep talk, cheering on her teammates, or chatting it up with the coaches or pretty much any adult, really. While she's valuable to the team as a competitor, she’s also become somewhat of the glue that brings and holds people together.
Years in the program? 7 years
Favorite stroke to race: Backstroke
Favorite event to race: I don’t have a favorite.
Favorite non-racing stroke: Practicing flip turns.
What is your greatest strength in the pool? Being fastest in my practice lane.
Why did you join swim team? My older siblings did it, and I got dragged along; now I do it for me.
Favorite part of practice: Skips (Coach’s Note: SKIPS is an acronym for swim, kick, IM, pull, swim and is frequently a warm-up set)
Favorite part of swim team: You get to compete and go to states.
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yeah, especially Dad.
Pro-tip: Give it your best, even when you feel like stopping. Once you get used to it, you’ll get better.
What’s the best part of the new Hard’ack Pool? The water slide, the flags are lower, the underwater markings in the pool, it’s heated, and it’s a lot bigger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.