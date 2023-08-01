Finlee Gratton, age 7
How many years have you been in the program? two
What’s your favorite stroke to race? Freestyle
What’s your favorite event to race? 50 yard Freestyle
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? My dive
Why did you join swim team? I like to swim and my cousins
What’s your favorite part of practice? practicing diving off the blocks
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Competing at the Meets.
Could you beat your parents in a race? I could beat my mom.
What’s your career highlight? taking 27 seconds off my 50 yard Freestyle
Sharks coaches: At the age of 7, Fin has become one of our strongest 8 and under swimmers. She works hard every practice and has shown immense growth this summer. She is always willing to take coaching advice and is dedicated to learning and improving. This past week, she took a huge leap by participating in a few distance races including the 100 freestyle, which had her competing against older swimmers.
Micah Dattilio, age 10
How many years have you been in the program? three
What’s your favorite stroke to race? Freestyle
What’s your favorite event to race? 25 Free because there are no flip turns
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Swimming long distances
Why did you join swim team? My friend was doing it, and I wanted to try it.
What’s your favorite part of practice? Starting off the blocks at the end of practice
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Spending time with my swimming friends.
Could you beat your parents in a race? Not mom but definitely dad.
What’s your career highlight? Setting records in the 100 free, 50 back, and the free relay this summer.
Sharks coaches: Micah is a strong, dedicated swimmer on our team. He has become versatile in the sport and can successfully compete in any stroke. He has worked hard to improve his strokes and has wonderful technique. Due to this, he has dropped a large amount of time in many of his races. Micah always shows up to practice and is ready to work and put in his best effort. He is a great role model for those around him.
