Finlee “Fin” Gratton, age 6
Sharks coaches: Fin has only been a member of the Sharks for a couple of weeks, but she’s wasted no time getting acclimated to what being a Shark is all about. Shaking like a leaf on most days, she quietly goes about her business: paying attention, working hard, and taking advantage of every opportunity to improve. In regards to the latter, she shows up daily for our extra training sessions to work on starts, specific strokes, or even to do a bit of dryland training. At our Tuesday meet against Vergennes, she eagerly jumped up to be a last minute sub for a freestyle relay only to have the original swimmer resume their position. She handled the setback as well as anyone could before jumping at a second opportunity to fill a spot on another relay.
Years in the program: 1 year
Favorite stroke to race: Breaststroke
Favorite event to race: Freestyle Relay
Favorite non-racing stroke: Floating
Greatest strength in the pool: Working really hard
Why did you join swim team? Because my Dad said I was a good swimmer
Favorite part of practice: The slide
Favorite part of swim team: The meets
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, both of them.
Career highlight: Winning races
What’s the best part of the new Hard’ack Pool? The slide
Grant Sheehan-Meyers, age 12
Sharks coaches: Grant has gone from a new swimmer (last year) who wasn’t sure he wanted to continue and certainly did not like the butterfly, to one who spends hours every weekday improving in any way possible. Grant provides an excellent example of how to approach training; from looking for ways to improve and never giving up, to being attentive and polite, to supporting everyone around him, he manages to make those around him better as much as himself. Grant’s extra training has largely been focused on butterfly. His payoff? Dropping 7.3 seconds off his best time (~18%) in just one week!
Years in the program: 2 years
Favorite stroke to race: Freestyle / Butterfly
Favorite event to race: Relays
Favorite non-racing stroke: Bobs
Greatest strength in the pool: I always look for ways to improve.
Why did you join swim team? Mom asked if I wanted to try it; I said yes, tried a meet, and was hooked.
Favorite part of practice: Swimming freestyle or butterfly
Favorite part of swim team: The meets
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yeah [chuckles], both of them.
Pro-tip: Don’t give up!
What’s the best part of the new Hard’ack Pool? There’s more space to do more things.
