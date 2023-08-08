Emmet Bouchard, age 10
How many years have you been in the program counting this year? Six years
What is your favorite stroke to race? Freestyle
What is your favorite event to race? Freestyle Relay
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Having a good attitude at practice
Why did you join swim team? To get better at swimming and knowing how to swim at a young age
What’s your favorite part of practice? Seeing my friends that go to different schools
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Having great coaches, and dunking them when we win
Could you beat your parents in a race? My mom, maybe, my dad, for sure
What’s your career highlight? Getting 3 heat wins in one night
Sharks Coaches: Emmet deserves a lot of recognition for his work both in the pool and out of the pool throughout this season. He has worked hard at every practice focusing on improving his strokes. He is also a wonderful role model to many of the younger swimmers. During meets, he is often found helping newer, inexperienced swimmers learn the sport of swimming. Emmet has taken a few of his teammates under his wing and has been assisting them in whatever way necessary. He is a great teammate, and we are lucky to have him on the team.
Zoë Hart, age 10
How many years have you been in the program counting this year? This is my first year
What is your favorite stroke to race? Butterfly
What is your favorite event to race? Medley Relay
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Sprinting
Why did you join swim team? I was looking for something to do over the summer when soccer wasn’t in session
What’s your favorite part of practice? 50 SKPS (swim, kick, pull, swim)
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Trying to get personal bests at every meet
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes!
What’s your career highlight? Qualifying for states in all my events in my first year
Sharks Coaches: Zoe has had an impressive season and is proving to be a huge asset to our 9-10 girls age group. Being a first year swimmer, she has shown an immense drive and passion for the sport which is evident in her races. She has quickly picked up the skills of swimming and is powerful and fast in the water. We look forward to seeing what she will accomplish both at states and in future seasons.
