Ed Davis
Sharks coaches: While this is technically Ed’s second year with the Sharks (he took a turn at being a Cat Shark a bunch of years ago), he was essentially a newbie. How’d that affect him? He worked hard, came for extra training, focused on his technique, pushed his lane mates and made improvement after improvement. Now Ed is poised to cap off his first real season with a successful state championship meet. The coaching staff is looking forward to having Ed back for consecutive seasons this time!
Age: 10
How many years have you been in the program counting this year? Two
What is your favorite stroke to race? Backstroke
What is your favorite event to race? Medley relay
What is your favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim? Breaststroke pullout (underwater)
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Strong flutter kick
Why did you join swim team? Wanted to get stronger physically and have fun in the water
What is your favorite part of practice? Work days where we swim a lot of yards
What is your favorite type of shark? Megalodon
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Seeing friends and getting stronger
Could you beat your parents in a race? My mom, yes, my dad, no
Pro tip: Don’t worry about meets — just focus on getting yourself better.
What is one thing about swim team that people in our community might not know? Most of it is work, but a lot of it is fun too.
What is your career highlight? Won three ribbons for placing at Leagues (CVSL Championship Meet)
What’s the best part of the new Hard’Ack Pool? The one-meter diving board and the waterslide
Hailey Aylward
Sharks coaches: Hailey finally gets her turn at Shark of the Week after being in the discussion literally every week this season. As is likely with any swimmers who have been at it for six years when they’re only 12, you’re bound to see some growth. Well, we’ve seen that from Hailey this year. Always a good person and supportive teammate, she’s really leveled up in the maturity category, and not only is it noticeable, it’s contagious. She’s always willing to help, to be on the lookout for something her teammates (or coaches) might have missed and/or to toss some advice in anyone’s direction. At a time (11-12 years old) when many are becoming more focused on themselves, Hailey’s got herself and her peers positively focused on each other.
Age: 12
How many years have you been in the program counting this year? Six
What is your favorite stroke to race? Freestyle
What is your favorite event to race? Relays
What is your favorite non-racing “stroke” to swim? Double-arm backstroke
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Starts and turns
Why did you join swim team? My parents made me
If you’ve been on the team for more than one year, why do you come back? Most of my friends do it, so I get to hang out with them. And I get to compete and have fun.
What is your favorite part of practice? Fun Fridays
What is your favorite type of shark? Megalodon
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Races
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, by a lot.
Pro tip: Don’t give up when you lose.
What is the best part of the new Hard’Ack Pool? It’s heated! And the waterslide.
