Ryder Bruzzi, age 8
Sharks coaches: Ryder has been quietly working really hard all season to improve, master new strokes, and help set the tone for a large but very new group of eight and under swimmers. He’s second in his age-group for points earned, third in improvements, and holds the fastest times for the 25 butterfly and freestyle. To top it off…he’s got some pretty sweet moves off the diving board.
Years have you been in the program counting this year? 2 years
Favorite stroke to race: Freestyle
Favorite event to race: Freestyle Relay
Favorite non-racing “stroke”: Just Pull (Coach’s Note: “pull” is in reference to swimming arms only, no kick)
Greatest strength in the pool: Dives and working hard!
Why did you join swim team? Because I love to swim and race
Favorite part of practice: Diving off the blocks
Favorite part of swim team: The meets
Could you beat your parents in a race? Just Mommy!
Career highlight: Winning my first race and ribbon
What’s the best part of the new Hard’ack Pool? The slide
Dominic Boucher, age 12
Sharks coaches: Dom is a new addition to our team and we couldn’t be happier to have him! Beginning swim team in the 11-12 age group can be a daunting task that many swimmers have failed to endure. The minimum race distance is 50 yards as opposed to 25, and many of the competitors have two to six years experience. How did Dominic handle this? He shows up to nearly every single extra training session (30 minutes) to work on everything from specific strokes, to race-paced sprint training, to starts and turns. As a result, he’s acclimated well to the team and the sport, and the coaching staff is excited to see what he can do over the next few years.
Years have you been in the program counting this year: 1 year
Favorite stroke to race: Freestyle
Favorite event to race: Medley Relay
Favorite non-racing “stroke”: Bobbing
Why did you join swim team? To become a better all around athlete
Favorite part of practice: Extra Training - Starts and Turns
Favorite type of shark: Tiger Shark
Favorite part of swim team: Seeing friends and being in the pool everyday
Could you beat your parents in a race? I could beat my dad, but not my mom
Pro-tip: Don’t be afraid to try something new, you might just end up really liking it
What’s one thing about swim team that people in our community might not know? There is always good food at the meets
Career highlight? My dad handing me my heat ribbon
What’s the best part of the new Hard’ack Pool? It’s heated and there is a fun slide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.