Connor Gosselin, age 11
How many years have you been in the program counting this year? Seven
What is your favorite stroke to race? Butterfly
What is your favorite event to race? 50 Freestyle
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Improving my strokes
Why did you join swim team? My parents made me.
What’s your favorite part of practice? Fun Friday’s!
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Competing in swim meets.
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, both my mom and dad.
What’s your career highlight? Last year at states, I won my freestyle, butterfly and backstroke heats.
Sharks coaches: Connor has shown great improvement this season. He dropped an impressive amount of time in both the butterfly and backstroke events at the meet versus Vergennes. Connor works hard at every practice and is always willing to take coaching advice in order to improve his strokes.
Addie Gates, age 8
How many years have you been in the program counting this year? Three
What is your favorite stroke to race? Breaststroke
What is your favorite event to race? 25 yard breaststroke
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? I work hard.
Why did you join swim team? Because it gives me exercise and makes me feel good.
What’s your favorite part of practice? On Fridays when we have free swim, and I get to go down the slide.
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? The meets!
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes!
What’s your career highlight? When I got my first heat ribbon, the first year I swam.
Sharks coaches: Addie has become an impressive swimmer in the eight and under group. She has worked hard to improve her strokes and is always willing to take coaching feedback. Addie has a great attitude and strong work ethic.
