Ben Headley, age 11
How many years have you been in the program counting this year? Three years
What is your favorite stroke to race? Breaststroke
What is your favorite event to race? 100 yard Breastroke
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? Focus and technique
Why did you join swim team? My mom made me join at first, but I have really grown to enjoy it.
What’s your favorite part of practice? Practicing turns
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? Racing at the meets.
Could you beat your parents in a race? Yes, I can.
What’s your career highlight? Many personal bests for several events this year and still continuing to improve.
Sharks Coaches: Ben is a dedicated member of our team who is always positive and willing to do his best. A fourth year swimmer, he takes coaching advice well and has made huge improvements this season. Ben is always up to compete in any events being offered, especially in events that he is not always comfortable swimming. His effort does not go unnoticed nor does his contagious positivity.
Nellie Jane Smith, age 12
How many years have you been in the program counting this year? Six, because missed last year because of trave.
What is your favorite stroke to race? Freestyle
What is your favorite event to race? 50 free
What would you say is your greatest strength in the pool? I am determined
Why did you join swim team? Because it is fun!
What’s your favorite part of practice? Warm ups
What’s your favorite part of swim team in general? My friends
Could you beat your parents in a race? 100 percent yes
What’s your career highlight? Best time in 25 free!
Sharks Coaches: After taking a year off, Nellie has stepped up her game this season, showing improvement in all of her strokes. She has taken off a huge amount of time in many of her events and has shown to be a key member of the team. When asked to swim events out of her comfort zone, Nellie has graciously accepted, showing her dedication to the success of the team.
