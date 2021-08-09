The 2021 VSA Championship Meet was held in a different format this year due to COVID concerns. Swimmers were limited to four events (4 individuals or 3 individuals + free relay) rather than the normal 6 (up to 4 individuals and 2 relays). Typically half of the events offered to each age group are on Saturday with the other half on Sunday. This year, each age group only competed in one session (Sat or Sun depending on the group). There was no medley relay, and there were no spectators permitted in the building. Anyone inside, regardless of vaccination, was required to wear a mask. Three 50-yard events (Fly, Back, and Breast) were added for 9-10 swimmers.
“All of our swimmers had an excellent meet, with the 50 swimmers who attended combining for a total of 96 personal best times, including successful first time swims,” said Sharks coach Tom Koldys.
Results:
Division II State Champs! (4th taking into account all divisions, team scores attached)
Top Individual Point Scorers (top 3 finishes in bold):
Wyeth Haddock - 60 pts (17-18 Boys: 3rd, 200 Free; 5th, 50 Breast; 4th, 500 Free, 4th, 100 Breast)
Ethan Stoughton - 49 pts (8&U Boys: 2nd, 50 Free; 3rd, 25 Back, 3rd, 25 Free)
Shelby Lawrence - 47 pts (15-16 Girls: 2nd, 100 Back; 6th, 50 Fly; 2nd, 50 Back)
Lily Foisy - 45 pts (15-16 Girls: 5th, 100 Fly; 14th, 100 IM; 9th, 100 Breast; 2nd, 200 IM)
Ruby Kennedy - 42 pts (11-12 Girls: 3rd, 50 Breast; 8th, 50 Free, 4th, 100 Breast)
Amelia Pinkham - 40 pts (13-14 Girls: 6th, 100 Breast; 8th, 50 Back; 3rd, 200 IM)
Olivia Routhier - 38 pts (8&U Girls: 9th, 25 Back; 4th, 25 Free, 6th, 25 Fly)
JF Comfort - 34 pts (11-12 Boys: 9th, 50 Breast; 11th, 100 IM; 15th, 50 Fly; 7th 100 Breast)
Elliot DesLauriers - 34 pts (11-12 Boys: 8th, 50 Free; 7th, 50 Fly; 8th 50 Back)
Evie Dickinson - 34 pts (6&U Girls: 4th, 25 Back; 1st, 25 Free)
Holden Toof - 32 pts (8&U Boys: 6th, 25 Breast; 11th, 25 Back; 8th, 25 Free)
Molly Smith - 31 pts (15-16 Girls: 6th, 50 Free; 17th, 50 Fly, 3rd, 100 Free)
Zac Montagne-Litchfield - 31 pts (9-10 Boys: 2nd, 25 Back; 13th, 25 Free, 11th, 25 Fly)
Anna Flanagan-Robbins - 31 pts (6&U Girls: 3rd, 25 Back; 4th, 25 Free)
Drew Theberge - 31 pts (13-14 Boys: 12th, 50 Free, 8th, 50 Fly, 8th, 50 Back)
Kalli Tabor - 30 pts (15-16 Girls: 17th, 50 Free, 4th, 100 Back, 6th, 50 Back)
Nellie Smith - 28 pts (9-10 Girls: 5th, 25 Back; 5th, 25 Free)
Nora Tatro - 27 pts (13-14 Girls: 4th, 100 Back; 7th, 50 Fly)
Rilen Dickinson - 27 pts (9-10 Boys: 8th, 25 Breast; 14th, 25 Free; 8th, 25 Fly)
Elizabeth Koldys - 26 pts (6&U Girls: 6th, 25 Back, 5th, 25 Free)
Zoe Montagne-Litchfield - 23 pts (11-12 Girls: 14th, 50 Free; 14th, 50 Fly; 6th, 50 Back)
Maya Marshall - 23 pts (15-16 Girls: 9th, 50 Breast; 6th, 100 Breast)
Elias Bruley - 21 pts (8&U Boys: 5th, 25 Back; 12th, 25 Free)
Damien Dickinson - 21 pts (11-12 Boys: 10th, 50 Breast; 17th, 50 Free; 9th, 50 Fly)
Eleanore Demore - 20 pts (13-14 Girls: 18th, 50 Free; 8th, 100 Back; 11th, 100 Free)
Connor Gosselin - 20 pts (9-10 Boys: 9th, 25 Back; 9th, 25 Fly)
Top 3 Relay Finishes
8&U Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place (Callie Foisy, Evie Dickinson, Reid Koldys, Olivia Routhier)
11-12 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place (Zoe Montagne-Litchfield, Hailey Aylward, Anna Ebert, Ruby Kennedy)
11-12 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - 3rd place (Evan Gleason, Hunter Choinere-Cheney, Damien Dickinson, Elliot DesLauriers)
