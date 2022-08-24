The Sharks swim team competed in the Champlain Valley Swim League championship on July 29-30 at the Sam Fishman Pool in Vergennes. The team finished third in the league out of seven teams, the best finish the program has had in a league championship meet.
The Sharks had first-place finishes in the following events at the Champlain Valley Swim League Championships:
Girls 13-14 100-yard freestyle - Elea Demore (1:06.82)
Boys 10 and under 100-yard medley relay - Edward Davis, Sawyer Comfort, Connor Gosselin and Ethan Stoughton
Boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke - Edward Davis (20.46)
Boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke - Sawyer Comfort (20.01)
Vermont Swim Association Championship
From Aug. 6 to 7, the Sharks competed in the Vermont Swim Association Championship at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction. The team had a fantastic meet, with individuals accumulating 144 personal records in only 186 events.
Coach Tom Koldys spoke of the team's results: "Shark swimmers had best times in three out of every four races. To put that into perspective, we usually have an improvement rate of about 25 to 35%, and this was 77%!"
The team finished third in Division 1, which is also third overall out of 20 teams, with 1,863.50 points. Both are the best the team has ever done.
The Sharks had first-place finishes in the following events:
Boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke - Sawyer Comfort (19.55)
Boys 9-10 50-yard breaststroke - Sawyer Comfort (42.69, a new VSA Record!)
Girls 13-14 50-yard butterfly - Nora Tatro (29.60)
Boys 11-12 100-yard freestyle - Evan Gleason (1:07.70)
Boys 10 and under 100-yard medley relay: Edward Davis, Sawyer Comfort, Rilen Dickinson and Ethan Stoughton
Shark end-of-season awards:
Megalodon: given to the swimmer who earned the most individual points throughout the current season; the megalodon is the largest known shark to ever exist.
Nora Tatro (14): 176 pts
Evan Gleason (11): 159 pts
Shortfin mako shark: given to the swimmer who recorded the fastest 25/50 freestyle time in the current season; shortfin mako sharks are believed to be the fastest species of shark.
25 yards — Olivia Routhier (9): 17.04; Ethan Stoughton (9): 16.02
50 yards — Nora Tatro (14): 27.11; Drew Theberge (14): 28.51
Sand tiger shark: given to the swimmer who has demonstrated the greatest all-around growth. The sand tiger shark shows the greatest growth.
Reid Koldys (8): 14 times for 12.22% improvement
Connor Gosselin (10): 17 for 16.38%
Amelia Pinkham (14): 17 for 6.57%
Evan Gleason (12): 17 for 15.84%
Megamouth shark: given to the swimmer who is routinely the most vocal supporter; literally the largest mouth of all the sharks.
Anna Ebert (13)
Edward Davis (10)
Hammerhead shark: given to the swimmer who gives 100% every day.
Hailey Aylward (12)
Kaleb Newhall (12)
Whale shark: given to the swimmer who's been a team member for an extended period and has dedicated themselves to improving the program; the whale shark is one of the most substantial sharks.
Wyeth Haddock (18)
Nurse shark: given to the swimmer who gave substantial time and energy to the development of teammates; kind, helpful, caring, supportive, role model.
Lily Foisy (16)
Wyeth Haddock (18)
Great white shark: given to the swimmer who is most likely to test themselves by trying new and/or challenging events and/or workouts. Great whites are known for their curiosity and willingness to take a bite out of anything to see if they like it.
Elea Demore (14)
Grant Sheehan-Myers (12)
