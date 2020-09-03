Sharing seasons: Dylan Callan

ENOSBURG — Dylan Callan and his brother Darren, 2013 graduates of BFA St. Albans, were well known as intense competitors in football, basketball, and baseball.
AFter graduating from Castleton University, Dylan returned to BFA St. Albans to assist the boys’ varsity basketball team for the 2017-18 season.
Assisting his cousin, and former varsity coach, Matt Toof, with the varsity team gave Dylan a unique perspective.
“When I came back to coach, it was interesting to see how different it is from the player side to the coaching side,” said Dylan.
“The players seemed to have gotten bigger; we had a big team that year with Jenns Ulrich Verderber and Will Harvey.”
The following year, in 2018-19, Dylan coached a 5/6 boys’ Mini Metro basketball team.
“When Darren and I started playing Mini Metro in the 5th grade, Ben Toof, Matt’s brother, coached us,” said Dylan.
“We always had a Toof coaching us during basketball season. Coaching was a good way to give back to the community that gave to me.”
Role models play a crucial role in young people’s lives, and BFA St. Albans’ athletic director, Dan Marlow, has impacted thousands of local athletes.
“It all starts with Mr. Marlow. He is very open and goes out of his way to do things for people. When we had summer practice for football, Mr. Marlow would have a conditioning day with each team, and he would do the workout with us,” said Dylan.
“When we were seniors, we’d go to the gym and work out three days a week. He’d get there at 6 am to let us in and work out.
“He really encourages athletes to give back. He’s straight forward, and he’s old school in a positive way that encourages you to get better.”
Dylan also appreciated Geoff Murray, his coach in varsity football and baseball at BFA.
“Coach Murray is mild in his demeanor, like Bill Belichick. He keeps his cool and calm and doesn’t let the team get too high or too low,” said Dylan.
Dylan played basketball for Ken Fairchild, another BFA coach who spent decades investing in Bobwhite athletes.
“Coach Fairchild was old school. You might not see it watching him coach, but he’s wittier and funnier than most people think,” said Dylan.
When asked to share moments that stood out from each of his high school teams, Dylan’s first memory came from his senior football season.
“The November 2nd semi-finals against Essex at home: we were the No. 2 seed, and they were the No. 3. We won 35-7,” recalled Darren.
“It was typical BFA football--30 degrees, raining, and the field was muddy. It was perfect for us because we ran the ball a lot.
“That was my last football game at the Complex. It was a ground and pound game, and we did the slide for the fans.”
In basketball, it was his brother’s 1,000 point celebration that Dylan remembered most.
“Darren was recognized before the game, and all our Toof cousins took a picture with him. It was great to see him get that recognition, and we won the game.”
A close, low scoring, quarterfinal game with MMU in 2012 stood out for baseball.
“Jim Carter was coaching MMU, and I remembered him from going to Centennial for baseball camps in the summer,” said Dylan.
The Bobwhites had a core of talented seniors that year, including Taylor Raftery, Skyler Bushey, Matt Palmer, and Mike Schriner.
Ryan Connor was on the mound for the Bobwhites, and Cody Sharrow, who’d later be named Vermont Baseball Gatorade Player of the Year, was throwing for MMU.
“We were up by one or two runs in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, MMU had a guy on second with two outs,” said Dylan.
“Sharrow hit a shot to right-center. I was in right field, and Darren made a crazy catch and landed at my feet.
“We went out to Mimmo’s for pizza after the game and found out that the No. 1 was upset by Rice; we knew we’d be hosting Rice at home rather than traveling.”
Lessons learned on Vermont’s fields and courts have stayed with Dylan.
“Sports are humbling; you’re never going to win all the games. There’s always someone bigger and better than you. You’re not just going to show up and be the best,” said Dylan.
“Your senior year, that really hits you, and that’s why we put the extra work in before school. Looking back, it was worth it, and I’d do it again.”
During those high school years, Dylan competed alongside his brother in all three sports.
“We always complimented each other well; we never knew anything other than playing together,” said Dylan.
In football, Dylan was a lineman, and Darren was a running back, and in basketball, the boys were both guards.
“Darren was offensive scoring minded, and we always knew where the other would be and what we’d do,” said Callan.
The boys were both outfielders in baseball, and Darren was a starting pitcher, and Dylan was a reliever.
“It was always nice to play with him; we had our competitive moments in practice, but we’d always get over it and realize we were on the same team,” said Dylan.
“People ask what it’s like to be a twin, and I tell them I’ve never known any different. You get used to the comparisons and being called the wrong name.
“Getting older, you get more competitive, but you’re more mature and understanding. As we’ve matured, we still have our competitive side, but we’ve learned to manage it.”
This fall, high school teams will take the field, and while it will be a very different season, Dylan, now a physical education teacher at BFA Fairfax, had wise words to share.
“You’ve been asked to think about the bigger picture. As a new dad, I have a different perspective than I had as a high school athlete, but I can imagine how upset I’d be if I was a senior,” said Dylan.
“These are times none of us have seen before, and we need to stay as positive as possible.”