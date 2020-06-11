FAIRFAX/MILTON — Ice rinks and title runs may be far from many people’s minds as summer begins, but for five BFA Fairfax student-athletes, the opportunity to play hockey for Milton gave them memories that will last a lifetime.
Trevor Gaudette finished his junior year in 2020, competing in the DII state championship game with the Milton Yellow Jackets.
Gaudette got his start with SASA and played on a merger team with Milton in the eighth grade. He joined the Milton varsity team his freshman year.
“The merger team helped me get to know some of the Milton kids,” said Gaudette.
Gaudette hopes more families will take advantage of the agreement that allows Fairfax students to join the Milton hockey team.
“If I’d known that was the case in youth hockey, I might have gone up through the Milton program. All the Milton kids played youth together and were brought up as a team together.”
Playing for both schools has helped Gaudette grow in confidence.
“You grow as a person, adapt to different environments, and coming onto a different team makes you work harder.
“Milton took us in with open arms, and when I played against Milton in baseball, it was super cool and competitive, and we all talked after the game.”
Gaudette, who plays baseball for Fairfax, faces off against his Milton teammates in the spring.
“My first pitching outing my freshman year was against Milton. It’s pretty cool to throw to your friends,” said Gaudette.
This winter, the Milton Yellow Jackets hockey team faced Harwood in the DII state title game at Gutterson Field House.
“We’d have rather won the state title, but it was the coolest experience I’ve ever had playing any sport,” said Gaudette.
For Gaudette, the game against MVU at the Highgate arena was another standout.
“Whenever we play MVU, we’re both on our home rink, and the excitement from the arena itself is awesome.”
Gaudette has enjoyed his three years with Milton head coach, Bryant Perry.
“He gets the most out of us because he knows what we can do as individuals and a team,” said Gaudette. “I was very happy to see him named Coach of the Year.”
Zorion Seaman, a sophomore, played his first season with Milton this year.
“I love having the team connection to Milton. We developed as a team chemistry-wise over the season. Jackson Ehler, our goalie, was fantastic, and he really helped our team get to where we got,” said Seaman.
“He’s a great communicator; when he’s in net, and we’re in the defensive zone, he’ll talk to us about what he can see and what he wants us to do.
“We also had 5-6 solid defensemen, and it was a lot of fun working with them and gaining experience.”
The trip to Gutterson, where the Yellow Jackets fell 3-2 in the title game, was an experience he won’t forget.
“Those games are the most exciting to watch and to play. You hear no noise except for the crowd and the whistle. Time stops when you’re in those games.”
Teddy Munson, a junior, has been a goalie for most of his hockey career.
“I love the pressure. I started playing in goal the first year of squirts. I just finished my seventh season in goal,” said Munson.
“I like it when you make a big save, and your teammates are cheering. I love that I can help us win by keeping the puck out of the net.”
This year, his first on varsity, Munson worked alongside Ehler.
“I’m usually the only goalie on the team, but this year with Jackson, we related to each other in a way that some of the other players couldn’t.”
Munson, a three-sport athlete, loves the camaraderie of athletics.
“Teamwork for all three is big, and that’s enjoyable. They all keep me moving,” said Munson.
“Milton hockey has a good brotherhood, and Coach Bryant is a great coach. He really encourages a good culture on the team.
“It’s fun to play against Milton in one sport and then be on the same team with them in a month’s time.”
Fairfax sends hockey players to Milton but receives players from other communities during the football season.
“I’ve got friends in Stowe, Lamoille, Milton, and in Fairfax,” said Munson.
Sharing a trip to Gutterson with teammates from both Fairfax and Milton was something Munson won’t forget.
“It was an awesome experience!”
Jaxon Schaardschmidt closed out his junior year with the Milton hockey team; he valued the contributions of the team’s seniors.
“Every time seniors leave, there’s one less person on the field, on the ice, hyping you up. Owen Perry, Nick Souza, and Jack Ehler had experience and talent,” said Schaardschmidt.
“We have a bunch of juniors who will be seniors next year; we will have holes to fill, and we may have to change our strategy.”
Joining the Milton hockey team was not a difficult transition for Schaardschmidt.
“I think it was a seamless blend; hockey and football feel very similar in the way the team operates. It’s a brotherhood; you’re giving it all for the person on the bench next to you every game, every shift.
“The physical contact in both sports brings that--you’re putting your mind and body on the line. Because it’s so physical, it brings a close bond between athletes and between athletes and coach.”
Schaarschmidt competed in both the DIII football and DII hockey state title games this year.
“I think of the football game every day--what could I have done better, how could it have gone differently? You can’t change what happened,” said Schaarschmidt.
“It’s good to remember you got to there, that’s an accomplishment in itself.
“The title game at Gutterson was something else--skating out onto that ice and looking up at the fans roaring. It was something I’d never felt before playing sports.
“We put ourselves on the line and gave it our all until the last second. Being the underdogs, we put up a fight--there was a lot of compassion, talent, and hard work on that ice that day.”
Schaarschmidt, like the other Fairfax players on the hockey team, values the bonds formed with his Milton teammates.
The schools faced each other in football last fall when DIII Fairfax took on DII Milton; the teams also did a summer training camp together.
“Going head to head with Dustin Brunelle on the football field--he was trying to tackle me, and I was trying to get away, that was incredibly fun.
“It’s fun watching the Milton football and baseball games. It’s a good feeling seeing them in the stands watching me, and it’s good to go and watch them.”