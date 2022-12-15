Shane Garceau, who’s been named head coach of the BFA-St. Albans Comets for the 2022-23 season, took time to share some of his thoughts on this year’s Comets. The Comets will host Colchester on Friday, Dec. 16, in their season opener.
Q&A with Comets’ coach Shane Garceau
What three things have stood out about this year's Comets team? Coming into this season, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I’ve been impressed by their willingness to listen and learn each and every day. The effort these girls put forward has been impressive.
What are your goals for the season as a first-year coach, and how do you see this team working toward and reaching those goals? The ultimate goal is to have the girls walk away at the end of the season as an enjoyable and memorable one. Everyone on this team has been affected by the COVID years and coaching changes. They have had a lot thrown at them this year with new offensive and defensive concepts, so they have had a lot to absorb. Our overall goal is to just get better every practice and believe in the process of working every day.
What do you hope to build in the Comet basketball program as a whole as you take on the varsity team? The Comet Basketball Program has always been a competitive and respected program in the state for many years, and we want to continue that success. We will continue to build on our culture and create an exciting buzz around our basketball program.
