FAIRFIELD/SOUTH HERO - Seven-year-old Kassidy Branon of Fairfield reeled in a 5.25 pound, 21-inch largemouth bass while on vacation at the family camp in South Hero last week.
Loni Branon, Kassidy's mom, Janet Granai-Benway, Kassidy's grandmother, and Declan Branon, Kassidy's brother, recounted the excitement of the evening.
Kassidy began fishing when she was three years old, and her grandmother Janet helped get her hooked on the sport.
Q&A with the fishing crew
Kassidy, what do you enjoy about fishing? I like catching fish, and my favorite fish to catch is a big bass. I like when they give me a fight, and I like to reel them in.
Loni, what is Kassidy’s favorite time to fish? Kassidy likes 'Power Hour' when the sun is starting to set. That's when the fish start to bite. That's her favorite time to go because when you put your line in, you're getting hits all the time.
Kassidy, what's it like to pull in fish that big? I pulled the fish in by myself, and my pole was so bent that the line was going straight. The fish swam under the boat while it was on the line. My mom (Loni) netted it, and it was so heavy she could hardly lift it.
Kassidy, what are you going to do with it now that you caught it? I'm going to get it mounted and hang it in the entryway. My brother Declan was the one who thought about getting it mounted.
Loni, can you tell us about how the family decided to mount the fish? My husband Kyle (Kassidy's dad) was getting ready to fillet Kassidy's fish when her brother Declan, who'd just looked at the big fish we had mounted at camp, came running in and suggested we have Kassidy's fish mounted.
What was so special about Kassidy's bass?
Janet: There are people who've never caught a bass that big in Lake Champlain, and it was estimated to be 15 years old.
Loni: The length and weight of that fish make it a fish that some people try to catch for a long time. Looking at the Lake Champlain International (LCI) standings, there were very few in that class.
How did everyone react to Kassidy's catch?
Janet: there was a lot of jumping up and down. Loni got the net, and Declan was right there. It was a team effort.
Loni: Kassidy is very calm, and we won't know she has something until it's halfway to the boat. When we saw the fish she brought in, we're so excited. I've never seen a fish that size. We couldn't believe she pulled it in on her own.
Kassidy, do you have any advice for pulling in a big fish? I used a rubber worm to catch my big fish. You need a lot of patience, and you have to yank it when you feel a bite and keep reeling!
Now that you caught that fish, what do you want to do? I want to catch a fish that's longer than Daddy's!
*(Kyle Branon caught a 23-inch bass, but that fish weighed less than Kassidy's.)
