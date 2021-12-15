BELLOWS FREE ACADEMY- The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites basketball opened their 2021-22 season hosting the Milton High School Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, Dec. 14. After dropping last year’s opener to Milton, the rematch saw BFA grab a 51-39 victory to kick off this year’s campaign.
The game got off to a timid start, with the Bobwhites taking a slight edge (22-16), into the halftime break. BFA had outplayed their opposition, getting turnovers and rebounds to go their way, but struggled to finish on the plays. Bobwhites’ head coach Tristan Menard addressed the issue in the intermission.
“The message was just to calm down,” said Menard. "We had a bunch of unforced turnovers and seven rebounds in the first half, but we just couldn’t get the lid off the basket because we were taking bad shots. In the second half, I think we saw things start to flow a little bit more offensively.”
Seemingly having figured out their opponents, BFA came out with a dominant third quarter, outscoring Milton by a 14-5 margin. The quarter was punctuated with a buzzer-beater by Seth Richards, and BFA’s gym erupted with cheers.
Richards was enthusiastic when speaking about the support from the student’s section following the game.
“It feels great!” said Richards. “We feed off the energy from the crowd, we need that everywhere we go. Our goal for away games is to be able to build that energy ourselves, but we really love it.”
With the momentum behind them, the Bobwhites, and Richards in particular, continued on their roll. Richards put eight points on the board for the Bobwhites in the final quarter, Will Hughes picked up another two. Thomas Demar and Conner Leach closed out the quarter with steady shooting from the free-throw line, making good on five out of six attempts. Milton did have their best quarter offensively, but in doing so were open to the counter-attack from BFA and were not able to regain the ground they had lost earlier in the half.
“We always bring energy in the second half,” said Demar following the game. “We play well in the first half but we always play better in the second. We like to make adjustments at halftime, and that’s where we make our mark. After we see what they can do we’re able to figure out what we can do to beat it.”
Demar, a senior on the team this year, was pleased with the result of the opening game but remains focused as the Bobwhites look forward to the season ahead.
“I think this was a good start; we definitely made our mark here tonight but we’ve got a long way to go. We’re a good team, but we can become a great team real quick.”
