WASHINGTON D.C. — On Sept. 29, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) praised the accomplishments of Elle Purrier St. Pierre on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Leahy congratulated the Vermont Olympian on her success and told his colleagues about the support she received from her Franklin County community.
The Messenger is grateful for the opportunity to share an excerpt of Sen. Leahy’s remarks with readers.
Mr. Leahy: “Mr. President, it was with great pride that Americans across the country tuned in this summer for the return of the Olympic Games. I want to take a moment to celebrate the achievements of one Vermonter who traveled to Tokyo, Japan, to represent our Nation—and our State—in these celebrated games.
"Elle Purrier St. Pierre represented the United States in the 1500-meter run at the 2020 Olympic Games. This was Elle’s first turn as an Olympian, and she certainly made her mark, qualifying for the final in the 1500-meter, in which she crossed the line in 10th place.
“Elle is a Vermonter in the truest sense of the word. She grew up working on her family’s dairy farm in Montgomery Center, a town of less than 800 people along the Canadian border. During her freshman year of high school, she stumbled onto the Richford High School track team, initially skeptical of long-distance running. Nonetheless, her raw talent and grit quickly became clear, and she went on to become one of the most decorated high school runners in State history.
“After praising Purrier St. Pierre’s college and professional accomplishments, including her 11
11 NCAA Division One All-American titles and a championship victory in the indoor mile her senior year, her signing with New Balance, and the national records she has set, Leahy moved on to this summer’s Olympics.
"In June, Elle won the 1500-meter at the U.S. Olympic Trials, breaking the Olympic Trial record and securing her spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the process. Elle sailed through the qualifying rounds of the 1500, made it through to the finals, where she competed against the strongest and fastest runners in the world.
"While her friends and family could not join her in Tokyo, they and so many others gathered in the Richford High School cafeteria in the early hours of the morning to watch each of her races live.
"Even as her success as a professional runner has taken her across the globe, her Vermont roots remain strong. Elle still considers Montgomery Center her home, where she lives with her husband, Jamie, who is also a dairy farmer. On September 25, Elle was celebrated at a welcome home parade through the town of Richford. Throngs fans cheered her on as she took her well-deserved victory lap.
Welcome Home, Elle! Richford community hosts parade in honor of home-town Olympian Elle Purrier St.Pierre
"It is hard to overstate how proud we Vermonters are of Elle. She is only the second Vermonter to compete in the Olympics for track and field. At only 26, I am sure we will see more from Elle in the future. I am very excited (to see) how Elle continues to perform in the years to come.
"I ask unanimous consent that the article, ‘Welcome Home, Elle! Richford Community Hosts Parade in Honor of Home-Town Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre,’ (Ruthie Laroche) published in the St. Albans Messenger, be printed in the RECORD.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.