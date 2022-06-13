Enosburg’s Selina Lawyer won a D3 title in the High Jump with a 1.47m jump on Saturday, June 4, at the Murphy Morse Sports Complex in Windsor, VT.
Enosburg coach Kelee Maddox: Selina’s a naturally gifted athlete with a great work ethic. She does every workout without complaint and will keep working on an event until she gets the desired results. She has such a fun, playful attitude that you might not notice how highly competitive she is. However, she always knows exactly what she needs to get to beat her PR, and she knows who her competition is in each event. Selina started high jump this season and just practiced until she got it. I’d tell her that it's the end of practice, and she'd say, "Just one more jump." That's how she went from beginner to State Champion in one season.
Selina’s school records: 800m, 1500m, 300 Hurdles, and High Jump. She has second place for the 3000m and third in the 400m and Long Jump.
