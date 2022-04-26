FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax lacrosse team made their 2022 home debut against Milton on Monday, April 25. The 25-goal tilt featured a little bit of everything; momentum swings, teammates turned rivals, and even a goal-for-goal finish.
"That's the beauty of the game," said Bullets' coach Dave Adams. "I tell all my players momentum can be grabbed very quickly. It goes one way, it comes back; it flows. I try to keep my bench involved because that's really one of the biggest ways to hold that momentum."
To coach Adams' point when the tides turned during this game, there was no gradual build-up. It was a complete 180-degree flip as evidenced in the first momentum swing of the afternoon.
Milton had grabbed an early 3-1 first-quarter lead. Once the score clock hit 7:25, Fairfax came steaming right back. In a span of just 30 seconds, the Bullets netted a triplet of goals and would take the 4-3 lead into the second quarter.
The route continued until the Bullets held a 6-4 lead midway through the frame, then the field tilted in back Milton's favor. Bookended with goals from Justin McGregor, the Yellowjackets' run of play saw them taking an 8-6 lead into the halftime intermission.
Shayne Meunier and Bryce Fontaine notched a pair of goals for Fairfax to even the game at 8's; Milton's Riley Zeno and Christian Gaudin answered markers of their own to regain the two-goal edge at 5:18. Two minutes later Bullets' goalkeeper Max Mills made a save and with a heads-up play connected with Fontaine, who raced up the side of the field to score. Fontaine scored again at 1:13 on a man advantage to tie the game at 10.
Milton scored first in the fourth quarter, Meunier answered right back with a bounce shot, and Teddy Munson ripped a home a shot from the top of the arc to give the Bullets a narrow 12-11 lead with 4:54 remaining. McGregor notched his fourth of the game at 3:27 to even the game, and a quick passing play at 2:07 ended with a Gaudin goal for the Yellowjackets. Fairfax made a push to tie as the clock wound down, but Milton just managed to hang on for the 13-12 victory.
"That was really a nice game and I told the Milton coach how much I enjoyed that one," said coach Adams after the high-flying afternoon. "Those close battles against evenly matched teams are where you can really get a lot out of it from a coaching perspective. I wish we would've come out with a victory there but I was just pleased with the way our guys performed."
After going through the handshake line, Fairfax's Teddy Munson was handing Milton's Owen Severy a bag of skittles. The boys suited up as teammates this winter on a championship-winning Yellowjackets hockey team, and the rainbow-colored candy became a way that they celebrated wins. Munson explained how it all started.
"I think it was second day of practice up in Highgate," said Munson. "We were looking for quarters because they have the little slot machine with the packets of skittles at the rink. Then we just started getting skittle's after every practice and game. Eventually we just started buying big packages of skittles instead as a way to celebrate the wins."
Now with Munson playing attack for the Bullets and Severy playing defense for the Yellowjackets, the pair got the chance to match-up against one another for a change.
"It's crazy how time flies by since hockey season," said Severy "It's fun to see him again, to get to talk, and have fun out there."
"He was guarding me the whole game but I still got two goals on him," said Munson, laughing. "It was fun."
The teams meet again at the end of the season in Milton on May 28. While Munson had to buy the skittles for Severy's win this time around, you can bet we'll be tuned in see who's getting the skittles in the rematch.
Fairfax Scoresheet:
Teddy Munson (2G), Shayne Meunier (5G, 1A), Bryce Fontaine (5G, 1A), Max Mills (17 saves, 1A)
Milton Scoresheet:
Logan Forkey (6G), Christian Gaudin (3G, 2A), Carter Milo (1A), Justin McGregor (4G), Riley Zeno (1G), Tyler Laroque (1G)
