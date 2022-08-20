Joanna Lynch will be handing the reigns to assistant coach Bill Ormerod for the 2022 season. The two will work together to build on last year's success, hoping to make a deep run in the D3 playoffs.
Q&A with Jojo Lynch
What are you most looking forward to with this year's returners and why? I'm taking a year's leave of absence to begin my teaching career. Coach Bill Ormerod will temporarily cover for me and have the three sophomores returning. I'm looking forward to seeing how they’ve grown as players in the off-season. We lost a lot of leadership and talent with 10 seniors graduating last season, so the new senior class will have a big role in motivating the younger players!
Who do you have for incoming athletes, and what do you hope to see them contribute this year? I hope the team plays and trains hard for Coach Bill in my absence. We graduated our starting keeper last year, so Mikayla Tobey will be a player to watch, as will Molly Dearborn in the midfield. Molly has great speed and game sense and always seems to be in the right spot. Mikayla has been playing in goal since I coached her at the club level. She's young but ready for the next level of play!
What goals does the coaching staff have for the 2022 season? After graduating last year's class of close-knit seniors, I hope that the girls gel well on and off the field this season. I'm hopeful we have the same level of intensity and diligence during practices and that the girls truly work hard under the guidance of a new coach.
What positions will be open this year, and what criteria will the coaches be looking for in starting players to fill the positions? Starting Keeper- hopefully, Mikayla Tobey will be the right fit. Also we lost Kali Wooster, our center back, captain, and Mountain League Player of the Year; this will leave a large gap defensively.
What qualities will Bill bring to the program in your absence? I believe Bill and I balance each other very well. He has an excellent tactical sense of the game and agrees with me that fundamentals are crucial. What I think people don’t realize is that Bill is more in my ear than any other person on the sidelines, during games, after games, and even before games, it's awesome to have such a talented coach to bounce ideas off of. He's considered the "team dad" and always looks after his “daughters”. We've worked together for the past five years and typically fall on the same page on coaching strategies!
What will you be looking to build on the team's foundation this season? I hope Bill takes the girls back to the Semi-finals, but this time we walk away with a win!
Q&A with Bill Ormerod
What are you most looking forward to with this year's returners? I'm looking forward to seeing the players back on the field as a group and seeing the progression of our returning players since last season. It will be exciting to see how they step into roles and positions vacated by some of our 2021 graduated seniors.
Who do you have for incoming athletes, and what do you hope to see them contribute this year? The program has six incoming freshmen and one international exchange student. The introduction of new student-athletes to high school athletics is always a fun experience. The buddy system we use, where we pair new players up with a returning upperclassman, has proved to be a big help in assisting our new student-athletes with the transition to high school and the soccer program.
What goals does the coaching staff have for the 2022 season? Our most important goal is to ensure that our student-athletes have a fun and enjoyable experience. On the field, we have a couple of points of emphasis that we will focus on, including increasing our time of possession and quick and organized recovery after a turnover. Every season, we work on ways to grow the program, including working with middle school players; this year will be no exception.
After assisting JoJo, what will you be looking to build on the team's foundation this season? Last season’s team had a wealth of experienced varsity student-athletes, as well as the introduction of some younger, dynamic, and very skilled players. This season’s team will be younger than previous seasons, and I hope to be able to assist them by providing them with tools and techniques to read the field, identify and exploit scoring opportunities, and increase our time of possession. I hope to be able to continue to build on previous successes that our program has had and can’t wait to get started. Fall soccer has been a constant in my life for nearly 50 years, and whether I'm playing, spectating, or coaching, the anticipation for the start of a new season and the excitement that comes with it hasn’t diminished.
