SWANTON — MVU won the tip in Thursday's game against the North Country Falcons, but they couldn't secure the win against the undefeated DII powerhouse.
Patrick Walker got the Thunderbirds' scoring started with a deep three early in the first quarter, but shortly after, a slew of turnovers and rushed passes handed the Falcons the slim 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
When the teams took the floor in the second quarter, the gameplay continued to flow in the Falcons' favor. Walker drained his second three of the evening midway through the quarter to give the T-birds a one-point lead, but North Country's Corbin Brueck tallied 12 points, including a pair of threes to extend the lead by nine. Gabriel Unwin tacked on four for MVU in the final two minutes of the second; the teams left for the halftime break, with North Country holding a 24-17 point lead.
Power added five points for the Thunderbirds in the third, but North Country continued to capitalize on high-percentage shots. They also had an easier time on the boards as Unwin left the floor with four fouls, and at the end of the third, the Falcons held the 38-22 lead.
Unwin returned in the fourth but fouled out with four minutes remaining in the game. North Country held MVU to three points in the fourth, but MVU also managed to limit the Falcons to only six in the quarter. The Falcons retained their undefeated record and earned the 44-25 point win.
"We didn't have an answer to any offense. With Gabe in foul trouble and their best guy on Patrick, we missed Matt Curtis tonight," said MVU coach Matt Walker.
"Defensively, we held them to 44. We did an excellent job in the first half of keeping it close. To keep them to 44, we're playing as hard as we can."
The Thunderbirds will host BFA St. Albans on Sunday at 2:30.
"We've got a big game coming up on Sunday, and I'm excited about that rivalry game," said Coach Walker.
Sean Power led the Thunderbirds with 10, and Corbin Brueck led North Country with 21.
