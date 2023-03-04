ST. SLBANS - The No. 2 BFA-St. Albans Comets hosted the No. 3 combined Colchester and Burlington High School SeaLakers in the D1 girls' hockey semifinal on Saturday, Mar. 4.
The teams had met twice already in the 2022-2023 season, with the Comets earning 1-0 and 2-0 wins. But on Saturday, it was the SeaLakers who secured the trip to Gutterson after Holley MacLellan, assisted by Fiona McHugh, notched the game's only goal at 3:54 in the third period.
The Comets took charge early in the first period, getting several good shots on SeaLakers' goalie Olivia Dallamura, but the teams left the ice scoreless after one.
Mackenna Montgomery turned away two solid SeaLakers' shots early in the second period, including an outstanding save on a breakaway at 4:30.
Rae Alexander took off on a powerful breakaway shortly after a Comet penalty kill, but Dallamura turned the puck away at the final second.
The teams took the ice for the third period with a blank scoreboard and BFA-St. Albans having outlasted two five-on-three penalty kills.
The SeaLakers finally found a hole, scoring the game-winning goal at 4:57 in the third.
Bri Jarvis drilled a puck off Dallamura's shinguard shortly after, missing the tying marker by inches, but another penalty gave the SeaLakers the advantage.
Montgomery made another point-blank save after the Comets regained strength to keep the SeaLakers' lead at 1-0.
The Comets got a great shot off as the clock fell below two minutes, but an unlucky bounce kept it out of the net.
With less than a minute on the clock, BFA-St. Albans pulled their goalie, but the Comets couldn't generate the offense needed to tie the game.
Comets' coach Luke Cioffi spoke of the highs and lows the Comets contended with during the semifinal.
"I liked what we did five-on-five, but we spent too much time in the box. We did a nice job killing penalties tonight, but we couldn't get the puck past Dallamura," said Cioffi.
"It wasn't for lack of effort; it was a good, exciting semifinal playoff game."
The game was the last for graduating seniors Maddie Montagne, Rowan Howrigan, Seneca Lamos, Molly Smith, Annika Fersing, Drew Ducolon, Grace Fraties, Bella Shuford, Ayla Shea, and manager Lyla Rouleau.
Cioffi spoke of their contributions to the program: "When you're a Comet, you give back, helping with youth hockey and special hockey. They're the leaders in the fist bumps and the kids we don't have to ask to clean the locker room. They just took care of those things."
According to Cioffi, several graduating players have been at the rink for as long as they can remember.
"Molly Smith, Rowan Howrigan, Seneca Lamos, and Drew Ducolon grew up at the rink, and hockey has been in their blood since they were three or four years old," said Cioffi.
"We've been blessed with that, and they've done a great job being role models for our younger players. These seniors have been great communicators with their teammates and their coaching staff. I can't say enough about all those kids. They've done what we've asked them to do for the last three or four years."
That leadership and thoughtfulness were on full display as the Comets left the ice for the final time of the 2022-2023 season. Still grieving the loss of the game, many took time to fist-bump the line of young SASA players waiting for them.
"It takes a lot to do that, and after tonight, it would have been easy to just slam through the door. But especially the seniors, they ensured those kids got some recognition," said Cioffi.
"It was a good season, and as we told the girls, one hockey game doesn't change who they are, and we know we'll wake up and be the best people we can be tomorrow."
Goalie saves: Makenna Montgomery had 31 saves in net for the Comets, and Olivia Dallamura had 19 saves for the SeaLakers.
