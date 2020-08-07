MONTPELIER — Vermont's high school athletes got some good news from Governor Phil Scott this morning as he announced there will be a fall sports season.
"I know how important this is for many young Vermonters and their families, but like so many things during this crisis, fall sports won’t be exactly what we’re accustomed to," Scott said. "I know many have been wondering if there was going to be a season at all. We want to make it clear: There will be."
High school students in-state take part in cross-country running, soccer, field hockey, football, cheerleading, volleyball, bass fishing, and golf in the fall.
All sports will look different, especially high-contact sports like football, but the main goal, to offer a path forward for each of the sports and retain a sense of normalcy in abnormal times, remains a priority.
According to Scott, the Vermont Principals' Association, the state's governing body of athletics, will release guidance early next week. The guidelines will also cover Vermont's recreational leagues.
Fall practices can begin on the first day of school, Sept. 8.