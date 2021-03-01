Thursday, February 25
Girls basketball
Richford 26 vs. Danville 56
Highlights: "Danville is a tough team. We knew it was going to be a hard game going in, but we moved the ball well and we got some good open shots. Sierra Derby had a big game underneath; her teammates did well getting the ball to her at the post. She was able to score and draw some fouls. Aubrey Fadden had a strong game as well. She found some open shots, hitting a 3-pointer in the first quarter," said Rockets coach Tim Lagasse
"We are a young team that is improving each game. The girls give 110 percent from buzzer to buzzer and have applied what they have learned from game to game."
High scorers: Sierra Derby 12, Aubrey Fadden 7
BFA Fairfax 52 vs Hazen 48
Highlights: "This was a 2-point game with a few seconds left and Jaycee Douglas stepped to the line and made 2 free throws in a 1 and 1 situation to seal the victory," said BFA Fairfax coach Lee Tourville.
Fairfax high scorers: Madison Murphy 14 points and 10 rebounds, Jaycee Douglas 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and Paige Superneau had 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Friday, February 26
Boys basketball
MVU 54 vs. Harwood 22
Highlights: MVU came out strong with four three pointers in the first quarter to go up 16-0 after one and never looked back.
Patrick Walker and Gabe Unwin continued to be the one-two punch for the Thunderbirds. Walker finished with 20 and Unwin had another double double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
MVU had a season high 8 three pointers led by three from Walker and one each from five unique players (Sean Power, Caleb Johnston, Bryce King, Luc Fournier, Gabe Unwin)
The T-Birds face a big test Thursday versus North Country.
High scorers: Patrick Walker had 20 points for MVU, and Gabe Unwin had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Enosburg 41 at North Country 59
Highlights: North Country led 28-19 at the half. After an 8-0 run at the end of the third quarter, they extended the lead to 16.
High scorers: Enosburg was led by Owen Mckinstry with 12 and Devyn Gleason with 11. North Country was led by Micknack with 20 C. Brueck with 12.
BFA Fairfax 36 at Winooski 35
Highlights: BFA Fairfax coach David Demar called the game a 'defensive battle.'
High scorers: Fairfax was led by Reed Stygles with 10 points and 18 rebounds, Isaac Decker had 7 points 7 rebounds and Carl Bruso had 9 points and 12 rebounds.
Richford 38 vs. Oxbow 53
Saturday, February 27
Boys hockey
MVU 1 vs. Essex 3
Highlights: Owen Young opened the scoring for Essex in the first assisted by Hazen Pierce. MVU Ethan Messier tied the game late in the second assisted by Jackson Porter.
Tobey Cram picked up two third period goals to give Essex the win and edge in the game. Both assisted by Justin prim.
MVU's PJ Bouchard had 28 saves; Ian Boutin had 21 saves for Essex.
Bobwhites 5 vs. Colchester 0
Highlights: The Bobwhites' Colin Audy from Levi Webb, Aiden Savoy from Sean Beauregard, Matt Merrill unassisted, Aiden Savoy from Christian Vallee, Parker Gagne from Nathan Benoit
Michel Telfer had 24 saves for BFA.
Girls hockey
MVU 3 at Rutland 4
Highlights: MVU led the game until the Rutland offense caught fire in the third.
"We came out of the gates strong against a very skilled team and were able to capitalize on some early chances, unfortunately going into the 3rd we let off the gas and Rutland showed us why they are a Tier 1 team, getting the momentum and scoring 3 goals in just over a minute," said MVU coach Brian Fortin.
In the first period at 10:19 MVU's Breezy Parent from Karissa LeClair and Abigail Bessette; in the second, at 1:27 MVU's Brianna Jarvis from Parent and Hailey Stefaniak, and in the second, Parent again, unassisted at 7:31.
Rutland went on to score four goals in the third period and secure the win.
"Getting out shot 32-12 isn't a recipe for success and unfortunately it bit us. We had a strong first two periods; we just need to learn how to play with and protect a lead," said Fortin.
"Unfortunately Conley, who I thought had an outstanding game, ended up not having much chance on any of the goals scored."
Madison Conley of MVU had 32; McDermott of Rutland had 12.
