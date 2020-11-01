DI girls soccer quarterfinals
No. 3 South Burlington 3 vs. No. 11 Comets 0
DIII girls soccer quarterfinals
No. 1 Enosburg 2 vs. No. 9 Lake Region 0
No. 3 Windsor 5 vs. No. 6 Fairfax 2
DIII boys soccer quarterfinal
No. 7 Enosbrug 1 vs. No. 2 Fairfax 0
VIFL football quarterfinal
Colchester Lakers 21 vs. BFA Fairfax 7
DIII boys soccer semifinals
No. 7 Enosburg @ No. 3 Green Mountain on Tuesday at 2 pm.
DIII girls soccer semifinal
No. 1 Enosburg will host semifinal at 2 pm on Wednesday.
