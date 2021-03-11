Tuesday
Boys' basketball
CRAFTSBURY — The Richford Falcons secured a 60-55 win against Craftsbury on Tuesday evening, their first of the 2021 season. The Falcons, a DIV team, play a predominately DIII schedule in the regular season. The game against Craftsbury was the first DIV game they've played this winter.
"This game was another building block to what we’re trying to do. We're looking to build off this going into our playoff game. It was a good confidence booster, but still have a long way to go," said Falcons' coach Cayden Theberge.
Carter Blaney led the Falcons with 18, Ben Greenwood scored 16, Will Steinhour had 13, and Carson Steinhour had 6.
Girls basketball
Enosburg 39 vs. North Country 29
Wednesday
Boys' basketball
Enosburg 51 at Vergennes 59
Enosburg dug a fourth quarter deficit, and Shea Howrigan hit 3 at the buzzer to tie game. Vergennes out scored Enos 13-5 in OT.
High scorers: Devyn Gleason led Enosburg with 14.
Bobwhites 30 vs. North Country 42
North Country held the 20-26 lead at the half. Eight players scored for BFA on senior night, including seniors Case Ballard, Peter Jolley, and Colin Jolley.
The Bobwhites were led by Case Ballard with 9.
MVU 47 vs. Mt. Abraham 45
The Thunderbirds traded the lead with the Eagles throughout the game, and were locked in a tie in the final seconds. Patrick Walker broke the tie in the final moments.
High scorers: Gabriel Unwin led the Thunderbirds with 19; Patrick Walker had 18.
Girls' hockey
Comets 0 vs. Essex 0
Macie Boissonneault had 28 saves for the Comets; Sophie Foricer had 32.
MVU 3 at Kingdom Blades 1
High scorers: Brianna Jarvis had a hat trick for MVU. Madison Conley had 17 saves.
