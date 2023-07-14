The EFCC Junior League was played under windy conditions, but that didn’t stop several players from having big days. Three players were +4: Aiden Pothier, Luke Bruzzi who amassed 26 points with the help of an eagle on #8, and Ryder Bruzzi who birdied #4 and #6. Natalie Hardy earned points on every hole to end up +6. Those were big days, but Sawyer Derby had a monster day collecting 23 points, 11 over his base. He birdied two holes and parred three others to win most over points.
The team of Derby, Kayden McAllister, and Harkin Paulson won with a score of +8.5. Second place went to Luke Bruzzi, Karson McAllister, Pothier, and Easton Choquette who were +4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.