The team of Sawyer Derby, Cruz Loiselle, Jillian Hardy, and Cameron Choiniere were the most consistent of the teams in the EFCC Junior League this week and it earned them a first place finish. Nobody was more than +1.5, but added together they won by one point over Brody Jewett, Luke Bruzzi, and Derrick Vallincourt.
The player who was most over his points was Gavin Bruzzi, who was +3.5. Bruzzi got off to a slow start with an 8 on the fourth hole, but righted the ship and scored on the rest of them. The only birdie of the day went to Easton Choquette who birdied #7.
The EFCC youth golfers have one more week of regular season before they will compete in a jamboree on August 5 to close out the season.
