The winning team last week in the Enosburg Falls Country Club Junior League had a player who had the most points ever in the league. Sawyer Bentley put a round of two birdies, three pars and four bogies together to amass 25 points and led the team to a +14 showing.
Waylan Choiniere was solid with a +7, Ryder Anderson was even and Cruz Loiselle finished just under his points to round out the scoring. Bentley also was most over points to win that honor. Winners get free creemee cards for their efforts.
First-timer Ella Bruzzi started her league play off with a bang as she recorded two birdies on her way to making 13.5 points. League play ends this week with the league championship the following Thursday.
