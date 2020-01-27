ST. ALBANS — Monday was a good chance for the BFA-St. Albans girls hockey team to rebound after its first loss of the season against a Vermont team.
The Comets responded to their loss against longtime rival Essex on Saturday with a 7-0 win over Woodstock Monday night at Collins Perley.
“I think the girls played hard and determined out there tonight and were having fun out there,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “I think Saturday was a good test for us to see the things we need to improve on, and I think we took some steps forward today.
“Obviously we weren’t tested as much today as we were on Saturday, but the girls still did a good job of working on their forecheck and working on little aspects of the game here and there.”
The Comets swapped lines around Monday putting Hailey Savage and Meghan Connor together on the top line and it paid off. The senior duo each finished with two goals and two assists.
“Hailey and Meghan have only been together on the penalty kill throughout the year, but we changed up some of our lines,” said Cioffi. “They looked good out there together. We had a senior line out there and a freshmen line, so it was good to change things up and let the kids have fun out there.”
Sophie Zemianek tallied three assists for the Comets. Carolyn Perry notched a goal and an assist while Jodie Gratton and Grace Adamczak tallied a goal each.
Calla Bourdeau and Rachel Needleman had an assist and Macie Boissoneault finished the game with 18 saves for her third shutout of the season.
The Comets scored in a variety of ways throughout the game with some goals coming off well-executed passes and redirections and others scored with the team battling in the trenches and fighting for rebounds.
“The girls were doing a good job finding each other out on the ice and had some nice looks,” said Cioffi. “I thought we did a good job of crashing the net, picking up some rebounds, and putting them in.”
The Comets improved to 8-3 on the season and will be on the road for the two games to end the week starting at Rutland on Wednesday and CVU on Saturday.