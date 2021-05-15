We'll be adding details and scores from the road as they come in this weekend!
Enosburg softball 8 at Rice 5
The Hornets played their 5th game in ten days on the road, going 5-0.
Enosburg multi-hitters: Dana Elkins: 2-4, RBI, Lexus Conger: 3-4, 2 doubles, RBI, and a run; Sophie Burns: 3-4, RBI, and 2 runs; Zoe Mcgee: 2-3 and a run.
Winning pitcher: Dana Elkins threw a complete game for Enosburg, allowing 11 hits, and 2 walks and striking out 9.
Rice: Evie Reid allowed 13 hits and striking out 12.
Highlights: Enosburg's 4 hits combined with a sac in the 2nd scored 3 runs.
