We'll be adding details and scores from the road as they come in this weekend!
Enosburg softball 8 at Rice 5
The Hornets played their 5th game in ten days on the road, going 5-0.
Enosburg multi-hitters: Dana Elkins: 2-4, RBI, Lexus Conger: 3-4, 2 doubles, RBI, and a run; Sophie Burns: 3-4, RBI, and 2 runs; Zoe Mcgee: 2-3 and a run.
Winning pitcher: Dana Elkins threw a complete game for Enosburg, allowing 11 hits, and 2 walks and striking out 9.
Rice: Evie Reid allowed 13 hits and striking out 12.
Highlights: Enosburg's 4 hits combined with a sac in the 2nd scored 3 runs.
BFA St. Albans Bobwhite baseball 11 vs. St. Johnsbury 5
St. Johnsbury tallied two runs in the top of the second, but the Bobwhites responded with four of their own in the bottom of the inning. St. Johnsbury tacked on another run in the third, but the Bobwhites' offense broke the game open in the fourth scoring seven runs. The final two Bobwhite runs were scored in the sixth inning, as BFA earned their sixth win of the season and improved to 6-5.
Bobwhite batters: Christian Vallee, Seneca Durocher, and Isaac Gratton led the Bobwhites with 2 hits; Noah Place, Aiden Savoy, Peyton Graham each had one hit.
Bobwhite pitching: Joe Nachaczewski pitched three innings allowing 5 hits (1 earned) on 7 runs, walking 3, and striking out 1. Peyton Graham pitched 4 innings allowing 2 hits, walking 1, and striking out 5.
BFA Fairfax softball 7 at Spaulding 4
Highlights: Leadoff walks by Ella Drury and Abbie Langlois kicked off a 5-run 5th inning for the BFA Fairfax comeback. Spaulding chose to intentionally walk Taylor Mitchell, loading the bases and setting the stage for Madison Murphy and Britney Hamel's back to back 2-RBI singles. Jaycee Douglas followed up with a sacrifice bunt to move Hamel's pinch runner Laurel Coleman into scoring position. Courtney Burnor capped off the scoring in the 5th with a hard ground ball, plating Coleman.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Mitchell (7IP, 4R, 4H, 15Ks, 1BB)
Loosing pitcher: Cydney Ferrer (7IP, 7R, 8H, 6Ks, 5BB)
Fairfax Offense: Mitchell (3 for 3, Double, 3 runs scored); Madison Murphy (2 Hits, 2 RBI); Britney Hamel (2 RBI)
Spaulding Offense: Mariah Hoar (2 hits)
Record: Fairfax 8-2 and Spaulding 2-8
"I am so incredibly proud of the grit and perseverance demonstrated by this team today. It's just further evidence of how far we have come. This is the first time we've had to come from behind in late innings, and everyone from the top to bottom of the order, as well as the energy of players in the dugout, contributed to this win," said Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
