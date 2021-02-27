We'll be updating the scores as they come in throughout the weekend.
Boys hockey
MVU 1 vs. Essex 3
Highlights: Owen Young opened the scoring for Essex in the first assisted by Hazen Pierce. MVU Ethan Messier tied the game late in the second assisted by Jackson Porter.
Tobey Cram picked up two third period goals to give Essex the win and edge in the game. Both assisted by Justin prim.
MVU's PJ Bouchard had 28 saves; Ian Boutin had 21 saves for Essex.
Girls hockey
MVU 3 at Rutland 4
Highlights: MVU led the game until the Rutland offense caught fire in the third.
"We came out of the gates strong against a very skilled team and were able to capitalize on some early chances, unfortunately going into the 3rd we let off the gas and Rutland showed us why they are a Tier 1 team, getting the momentum and scoring 3 goals in just over a minute," said MVU coach Brian Fortin.
In the first period at 10:19 MVU's Breezy Parent from Karissa LeClair and Abigail Bessette; in the second, at 1:27 MVU's Brianna Jarvis from Parent and Hailey Stefaniak, and in the second, Parent again, unassisted at 7:31.
Rutland went on to score four goals in the third period and secure the win.
"Getting out shot 32-12 isn't a recipe for success and unfortunately it bit us. We had a strong first two periods; we just need to learn how to play with and protect a lead," said Fortin.
"Unfortunately Conley, who I thought had an outstanding game, ended up not having much chance on any of the goals scored."
Madison Conley of MVU had 32; McDermott of Rutland had 12.
