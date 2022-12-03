AL9nZEWBXKHcquadlnby4Y_nqlevCBmY7LWwyAwt0CEP8cEJNJiUyeH587droHdXc_XDcC1Nv-O3G6_XeM_KRWbVfBQP57W2TpEeJMARnxGJtdt_rYXsPjeNMbOeDk6siUnRGHXlAmqYXQeXpu_gcnShLUI-=w2460-h1640-no.jpeg

Back row, left to right: Nolan Laroche, Coach Corey Cushing, Grady Cushing, Henry Schneider, Coach Shane Lamos, Camden Tatro, Waylan Choiniere, Reina Spaulding, Coach Travis Poirier, Quinn Blackburn, Ryder Longway, Aiyana Lamos, Grady Fields, Kaleb Newhall, Chatham Brouillette, Coach Brad Brouillette

Front row, left to right: Beckett Connelly, Lynkin Poirier

 

 Courtesy of Heidi Brouillette

The SASA U12 T2 team skated off with the Connor Roberts championship over Thanksgiving weekend with a closely contested game over the Lakeshore Panthers from Canada. The final score was 4-1, but the game was very close, with back-and-forth action until midway through the third period. SASA scored two goals on one shift thanks to hard work from Grady Fields and Ryder Longway to help seal the win. SASA received strong goaltending by Beckett Connelly and Lynkin Poirier. SASA played well as a team and moved the puck well all weekend. They played unselfishly and found the open person for most of the weekend and they were rewarded with the championship. This was a great team effort, with everyone doing their part to help the team win!

