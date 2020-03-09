ST. ALBANS — The U12 SASA Tier 2 girls hockey team won the championship game on Feb. 29 to become the 2020 Vermont State Champions!
They will be heading to Walpole, Mass., to represent Vermont in the Regional Tournament March 13-15.
Dahila Steele, goalie for the team, allowed only one goal per game for the entire Vermont State play-downs and championships weekends.
”Everyone of these girls played with heart and hustle, worked as a team, and gave it their all out there on the ice! All the hard work paid off!” said April Mathieu, representing the team. “Congratulations to the SASA Girls 12U Tier 2 2020 State Champions.”