The Saint Albans Skating Association (SASA) hosted the annual Andrew Scott Irving Mites Jamboree over the weekend of January 8-9, with double digit teams descending on the Collins Perley Complex and the Highgate Arena for a weekend of hockey. Teams came from Essex, Highgate, St. Albans, Barre, Chazy, and beyond to play in the jamboree dedicated to a young athlete who, according to SASA, embodied all that the program chrishes in young hockey players, including joy, enthusiasm, dedication, determination, and a passion for the game.
Ari Beauregard was on hand to capture the action. If you’re interested in purchasing photos from the tournament you can visit Beauregard Sports Photography at www.aribeauregardsportsphotography.zenfoliosite.com/home.
