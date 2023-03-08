On Sunday, March 5, the St. Albans Skating Association 14U T2 hockey team won the State Championship in Stowe, earning a trip to Denver, CO, to compete in the USA Hockey National tournament at the end from March 30 to April 3.
The team is the first SASA team to attend Nationals since 2016 when the U14 girls attended, and the first youth team since 2013, when the 14U youth team made the trip.
The team is fundraising to help offset the players' airline tickets and hotel costs. They've started a Go-Fund-Me account (https://gofund.me/04d13003) with all donations going to help the athletes and families.
Given the quick turnaround with the tournament, the team will continue fundraising after the tournament and into the spring and early summer.
One member of the coaching staff, Colin Audy, graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 2022 and has returned to give back to the program that gave him so much. Audy was part of Bobwhite championship hockey teams, and brought that experience with him to SASA.
Q&A with Colin Audy
What did you most enjoy about giving back to a program that helped you excel as a hockey player? The thing I enjoy about giving back is just being around the kids, being on the ice with them, and helping them get better at hockey. They're always saying something to me or others that makes me laugh.
What about this SASA team headed to Nationals sets them apart? What sets this team apart from others is how tight of a group they are; even with the age gap between some of the kids, they're still always talking and joking around, which is good to see.
What three pieces of advice about growing with the game would you give young athletes? Three pieces of advice I have for young athletes would be to always work hard, whether it's a practice or a game, always be willing to learn and push yourself to do better, and always go out and compete.
Are there any two moments that stood out to you in this championship run, and if so, what were they? We played a lot more games than they did in past years, which was a challenge. They also had to overcome losing a couple of teammates to high school; the younger kids had to step up, and they did a very good job of that.
Do you have anyone you'd like to thank? I'd like to thank Pete Garceau, Travis Wilbur, and Shane Lamos for letting me join the team and help coach.
