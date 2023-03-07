image0 (8).jpeg

Back row, left to right: coach Corey Cushing, coach Brad Brouillette, coach Shane Lamos and coach Travis Poirier.

Middle row, left to right: Quinn Blackburn, Grady Fields, Grady Cushing, Aiyana Lamos, Reina Spaulding, Waylan Choiniere, Ryder Longway, Camden Tatro, Kaleb Newhall, Chatham Brouillette, Henry Schneider, Nolan Laroche.

Goalies: Lynkin Poirier and Beckett Connelly.

 Courtesy of SASA 12U T2

Congratulations! On March 4 the Saint Albans Skating Association 12U T2 team clinched the State title at the Stowe Arena over Stowe 6-1. They compete at Regionals in Smithfield, RI, on March 17.

