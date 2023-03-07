Congratulations! On March 4 the Saint Albans Skating Association 12U T2 team clinched the State title at the Stowe Arena over Stowe 6-1. They compete at Regionals in Smithfield, RI, on March 17.
SASA 12U T2 headed to Regionals!
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
